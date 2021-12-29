STU BUTCHER
Chris Vargo admits he’s “head over wheels” for the Mercury Marauder.
The model, a souped-up Crown Victoria made in 2003 and 2004, has become a collector’s item.
Since 2018, Vargo has owned eight of the Marauders. He currently has two — a red one in storage and a black one he is pictured with on the cover of the December edition of Panther Magazine.
He said he was “shocked” to be asked to be interviewed by the Massachusetts-based magazine that has an online presence.
“I’ve received nothing but love, lots of interest, really good feedback and support from the Panther and car community,” Vargo said about appearing in the magazine.”
He said his hobby had its beginning at a car show.
“It was the first time seeing a Mercury Marauder and I had no clue what they were and how rare they were beginning to be,” Vargo said. “I fell in love, instantly. I was hooked right then. It’s been an addiction ever since.”
The 26-year-old, who moved back to Chanute after residing in Tampa Bay, Fla., said “From buying to fixing to selling these Panther-body-style cars, it’s just the name of my game.”
He noted that due to the used car market value and drastically higher prices, that game is getting tougher.
He’s been asked when he’s going to settle with one car.
“My answer to that is as I laugh and say, ‘That has yet to be determined,’” Vargo said.
