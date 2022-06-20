GREG LOWER
The Chanute valuation increased by more than $1 million, city officials learned Monday, which eased the city commission’s evening budget workshop.
Figures received Monday gave the city a valuation of $60.54 million, Finance Director Cory Kepley said. That is an increase from $59.3 million the previous year, which provided a revenue-neutral levy of 42.529 mills.
Commissioners will have a final budget review Aug. 1 but saw the state budget form at the end of a lengthy meeting Monday. The current budget for 2023 has a deficit of $115,124, Kepley said, which would require a levy of 42.501 mills, including transfers from utilities to the general fund. That falls within the revenue-neutral limits, and is below the 2022 levy of 43.36 mills.
Commissioners Monday looked at budget requests from the police, fire department and dispatching before they looked at equipment needs and had presentations on the water treatment and wastewater treatment projects.
City Manager Todd Newman said the police department has added officers and is up from the number it had last year, but Commissioner Sam Budreau said it is still down significantly from past employment. Budreau said at one time he had 18, but Newman said last year Chanute had 12 officers.
Chanute does not provide signing bonuses for new hires, something other cities give and Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the bonuses have gotten steep.
The city dispatching department now has a full year of actual spending for budget projections, which came in a lot lower than Newman said he ever thought it would. The new department previously used a “ghost budget” to base spending.
A pumper truck for the fire department is part of the 2023 budget, Newman said, because of $1.39 million the city received in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The new fire truck will cost about $725,000, but will take 18 months for delivery.
It will replace Engine 2, a 2001 Freightliner fire truck the city purchased new.
Another planned equipment purchase is for two trash trucks, which Newman said will be a $1.35 million investment. The system will allow fewer employees per trash truck and will include purchasing two trash carts for each household.
The new trucks will pick up and dump the carts automatically instead of requiring city employees to pick up trash cans by hand. The reduction in staff by attrition will save about $2 million over the next 10 years, Newman said.
One factor in the new system is that Chanute will cease trash pickup in alleys and the carts must be taken to the curb. The new trucks are too big for alleys, but the trash schedule will not change. It will take a year to get the truck, Newman said, and the new system will take a two-year process.
Commissioners also heard discussion about expansion of the Osa Martin housing development and the possibility of Rural Housing Improvement Districts.
Engineer Danny Coltrane with Midwest Engineering took commissioners through the planned freshwater treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant projects.
The freshwater plant is 30 percent through the design stage, Coltrane said. Design work will be finished in September. He showed layout renderings of the planned plant, which will treat up to 6 million gallons a day, more than twice the current capacity.
The overall wastewater treatment plant is expected to cost $40 million to $45 million, but that includes work to reduce inflow and infiltration of storm water into the collection system. Coltrane discussed the possibility the project cost could be spread out by doing I and I work as a separate phase of the treatment plant project.
A total project could be bid in 2024 and would take 18 months for completion in June 2026.
