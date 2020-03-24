ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute USD 413 superintendent took time on Tuesday to post information on the district website to allow multiple resources, links and documents that parents and students will need in the future weeks and months as they work through the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Information was also sent by text message and email to parents and guardians.
Dr. Kellen Adams would like parents to take a survey to help determine how the district approaches the rest of the school year. Included in the survey are questions related to internet connectivity and the number of available devices within each home.
Adams also asks families with food-insecurity issues for children ages 1-18 to please contact the district.
“We truly desire to make sure that meals that would have regularly been provided are still made available. We have developed a food service delivery schedule that will allow for meals to be picked up at certain locations,” he said.
All children must be present to receive a meal.
Breakfast and lunch will be delivered together from 11 am to 12:30 pm at the following locations:
Cherry Street West, 719 N. Garfield
3rd Street, 400 W. 3rd (South Side)
Save-a-Lot, 406 W. Main
Chanute Recreation Department, 400 S. Evergreen
American Legion Tank, Evergreen & Walnut
North Forest, 500 N. Forest (West Side)
Brighter Beginnings, 1313 W. 14th
Corner of 15th and Central
10th Street between Lafayette & Western
Chanute Elementary School
Royster Middle School, north side in the alley
Meals will be provided Monday through Friday until May 22, except Good Friday, April 10, when school was scheduled to be closed.
Parents are asked to remain in their vehicles and the bus drivers will deliver the meals to the parents’ cars.
If a child lives in a rural area, parents are asked to fill out a form that can be located at:
Each eligible child is asked to be named in the survey.
For personal belongings that were left in school buildings, the district asks parents to visit: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1V40_KGkCLNBY-Dkt0l0Xnh7A1mDCaeMleZ4iBUBzQqA/edit for information on how to obtain the students’ belongings.
“We will not be packaging anything up beforehand as we will allow the students and families to gather their own belongings in the spirit of safety and health,” Adams said. “We want to be as diligent as possible regarding the recommendations of the CDC and KDHE for appropriate social distancing and staff and student safety during these interactions. We kindly request that you schedule a time that best fits the needs of both you and your child or children.”
Students who need to pick up medication are asked to contact District Nurse Kathy Martin at (620) 433-1906 or martink@usd413.org
Adams also noted that driver’s education has been cancelled until at least June 1.
All school-sponsored trips, athletic activities, dances and fundraisers have been cancelled through the end of the spring semester.
Graduation, which was originally scheduled for May 10, has been postponed.
“Our district and administration are working to decide upon how we can still honor our graduates in some way and those plans are to be determined at this time,” Adams said. “Our entire staff are working tirelessly this week to develop and implement plans that will allow for learning to occur throughout the remainder of the semester.”
Adams wants all parents and students to know that face-to-face interactions will be missed throughout the remainder of the semester; however, the staff is fully committed to maintaining these relationships and helping students succeed with its new learning environment.
“We know that we are in this fight together and that we will come out a better district as a result of this endeavor,” Adams added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.