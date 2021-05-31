Main Street Chanute has once again been designated as an accredited Main Street™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
Main Street Chanute’s performance is evaluated annually by Kansas Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
“I was so happy to learn our local Main Street program has been designated an accredited Main Street program,” Ruthann Boatwright, executive director of Main Street Chanute, said.
“This designation allows us to offer programs to businesses in the downtown district including no-interest loans that would not be available here in Chanute if we did not meet the accreditation standards.
“Three new programs have recently been announced in addition to the Incentive Without Walls (IWW) program. The IWW loan program provided $21,000 during the last year at 0 percent interest to help downtown business owners with repairs, building purchases and operating expenses.
Since 2013, the program has loaned out a total of $299,830 at no interest in downtown Chanute. With the matching of private funds, the total reinvestment in downtown because of the IWW Program has been $1,925,295.” There have been some visible improvements being made in downtown Chanute.
“Nearly a dozen Main Street businesses are installing new awnings as part of Main Street Chanute’s façade improvement program,” said Shanna Guiot, president of MSC board of directors. “Additional improvements are being planned and we are pleased with the opportunities we can offer downtown businesses and building owners.”
“Main Street is the heart of the community,” Boatwright added. “Following the Main Street approach isn’t a short-term project; it takes an ongoing, coordinated effort by many in the community to maintain a healthy, viable downtown.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
