Three people died in a two-vehicle head-on collision Monday evening in Wilson County.
Curtis Wilkins, 40, Cambridge, and Tiffany Bekemeier, 39, and Randy Carlisle, 18, both of Aurora, Mo., were declared dead at the scene and transported for autopsy after the accident at 6:21 pm Monday on US-400 one mile west of the K-39 junction, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Wilkins was westbound driving a 2006 Dodge and Bekemeier was eastbound driving a Ford F150 when Wilkins crossed the double center line and struck Bekemeier’s vehicle head-on. Both vehicles caught fire and came to rest in the eastbound lane. Carlisle was a passenger in the Bekemeier vehicle and it is unknown if any of the victims were wearing seatbelts.
In another accident, an Iola driver sustained minor injuries after a rollover accident three miles west of Petrola Friday afternoon.
Paul Felix Barras, 23, Iola, was transported to Allen County Hospital after the accident at 1:25 pm Friday on 200th Street a quarter-mile north of Alabama Road. Barras was driving a 1998 Ford with two passengers, Joshua Jones, 22, Iola, and Shawn Lucas Auten, 27, Chanute, who were uninjured.
The vehicle was northbound when Barras lost control on gravel. The car left the roadway to the right, rolled and came to rest on its top.
