ERIC SPRUILL
IOLA – It was difficult to find anyone who wasn’t in tears by the time the 891st Battalion made its way around the Iola Square Sunday morning, one day after the Fourth of July.
There were parents, wives and children among the hundreds of people who turned out to wave a goodbye and wave a flag to the National Guard unit. The soldiers were loaded up on a bus and led out of town by the Iola Police Department and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, then followed by the American Legion Riders on their motorcycles. Even current Allen County Commissioner Jerry Daniels followed the soldiers from above in his helicopter.
Chanutians Scottie Love, Nick Thompson and Melvin Eubanks are in the battalion.
The crowd arrived around 6 am on Sunday morning, bearing flags and signs that wished them a safe return home. ACSO ran a live event on Facebook, where they interviewed soldiers and followed them until the moment they got on the bus headed to Topeka.
Through all the turmoil the country has seen over the last few months, everyone was united during this moment.
The 891st is heading to Kuwait for a yearlong deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield, which in part provides an American presence in one of the most volatile areas of the world. The goal is to support troops in the region and train with regional partners.
Typically, National Guard units offer support for natural disasters in the United States. This is the first time since 2005 that the 891st has served a deployment overseas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.