GREG LOWER
The Chanute Recreation Commission approved a building agreement Wednesday evening and will send it to send to the city.
Recreation Center Director Monica Colborn reviewed the draft with the commission Wednesday and members approved it 3-0 with members Eddie Rosenberger and Lance Burnett absent.
The proposal replaces a five-year agreement on the recreation center signed in 2011 that will reach the end of its extensions at the end of May. Many of the revisions removed legal language and Colborn said a lot was geared around taking over an old building that was not ready for use as a rec center.
After completion of the current Chanute High School, USD 413 gifted the previous building to the city, which leases it to the CRC as a rec center. Discussion Wednesday evening did not propose any change in the fees or utilities the CRC pays.
Colborn said it was important to keep the agreement for the building. She said separate agreements will be needed on the ballfields at Santa Fe Park and the Lakeview Recreation Area west of the park.
The proposed agreement may be simpler than it needs to be, Colborn said.
“Are we missing something because we are not attorneys?” board member Betsy Olson asked.
The CRC plans to continue leasing space to the USD 413 Foundation and to Grace Community Church. The CRC will be responsible for the interior of the rec center and the city for the exterior.
Commission members discussed Wednesday evening how the north side of the building would be maintained and used during the aquatic center off-season.
That portion includes a party room, restrooms, offices and reception area for the Maring Aquatic Center, which is operated by the city during the swimming season.
In other business, Colborn updated the commission on the COVID-19 situation as the pandemic enters a vaccination phase. The Centers for Disease Control began issuing new guidelines this week for people who have been vaccinated, and Colborn said she is waiting to see how it will play out.
“I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “I don’t like not knowing.”
The Chanute school district has offered the use of its digital billboards at Chanute Elementary School and Royster Middle School to advertise upcoming activities, and Colborn said she has purchased signs to go near the schools and at 18th and Santa Fe.
