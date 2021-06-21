MATT RESNICK
Dennis Franks has been tapped as the newest member of the USD 413 Board of Education and is slated to take his oath at July’s regular board meeting.
Franks will assume the recently-vacated seat of former board Vice President Gary Wheeler, with that term set to expire in December. Franks has also filed paperwork to run for one of three open seats in the November general election.
Franks, along with candidates Heather Guernsey and Alex Rodriquez, fielded a series of questions from board members at Monday’s special meeting. With the questions completed, board member Ross Hendrickson motioned for the selection of Franks. It was seconded and passed 5-0 by all members present.
Hendrickson lauded each of the candidates for their interest in the vacant seat and referred to them as quality candidates.
“We’re very fortunate in this district,” Hendrickson said after making the motion. “There are districts around the state of Kansas that can’t even find people to fill their positions. They have vacancies because they can’t find people to run. So I applaud all three of you for submitting your names for this position.”
Hendrickson said he did not hear a “single answer that was not spot on.” He said that what separated Franks from the other candidates was his “strong background.” Franks’ sparkling credentials include his current role as CEO of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Hendrickson also noted Franks’ previous experience serving on high-profile boards around the state of Kansas, drawing a parallel between the decision-making complexities of those boards and USD 413.
“I believe at this point, he represents our best choice to fill the vacancy,” he said.
When asked what the greatest challenge currently facing the district is, Franks mentioned mental health.
“I believe now, since we’ve gone through COVID-19, that we’re about to face one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever faced with young children, and that is mental health,” he said. “I think that’s going to be a big challenge for all schools to face, and we’re already seeing it. It’s a diagnosis that needs to be treated.”
Rodriquez’s reply centered on staff workload.
“I believe a lot of it comes down to the sheer weight that’s placed on the shoulders of the faculty and teachers,” said the Class of ‘21 CHS debate team extraordinaire. “A lot of that is made worse by our state legislature diminishing our funding. And, getting rid of various important things to teachers and faculty — like due process being ripped from them. Thank goodness we have our board to actually safeguard our teachers from that.”
Guernsey said the first thing that came to mind for her was “perceived parent apathy.”
“I think our teachers are doing a really great job, being bombarded with a lot,” she said via Zoom, noting their role also seemingly entails being counselor and psychologist. “Even babysitter sometimes. They just have so many things put on them that parents should be doing.”
Regarding the question of fulfilling his duty to the board, Franks said he will do whatever is required of him. He recounted that a previous stint as Chair of the Kansas Hospital Board was equivalent to a second job.
“As far as the number of hours, whatever’s needed,” he said. “I will be here if the board’s here, or wherever we need to be. I will devote what is necessary to this, because I think it is that important.”
Guernsey told the board she’s a “busy lady, but also pretty flexible at the same time.”
“So I can devote 20-plus hours a week if I needed to, although I don’t think that’s a requirement,” she said. “I’m just flexible and can do what needs to be done.”
Rodriquez said he tends to go “above and beyond what is expected.”
“I tend to take these things very seriously, tend to take them full throttle,” he said, noting he would have zero issues fulfilling his duties for the entirety of a four-year term, as he and Guernsey are also running for a seat in the general election. “I plan on making my entire career about public service, so this would be an investment in that from me. I’d be willing to give every waking minute of every day to the goals of bettering my community and the field of education.”
After emerging victorious, Franks told The Tribune that he’s grateful for the opportunity to serve on the board.
“It’s great, but at the same time you feel for the other (candidates),” he said. “I think they would do just as well. And it’s great to have enough people for something like this because it shows we’re a community that cares.”
Although he didn’t pinpoint anything in particular as far as USD 413 is concerned, Franks cited funding as another major issue looming over most school districts.
“Just third-hand information that you pick up from the paper,” Franks said. “Or, being up in Topeka and hearing things about the dollars that people need. I don’t feel like I’m informed enough right now to speak to it. But when I said ‘financials,’ everybody pretty much shook their heads ‘yeah.’”
Superintendent Kellen Adams said he was pleased with Monday’s proceedings.
“The interview confirmed my initial thoughts, that we did have three great candidates,” he said. “As I listened to the various responses, I knew that no matter what decision was made, it was going to be a positive.
“With that said, I think that Mr. Franks is going to be an excellent addition to our board. He brings a great perspective, being the CEO of one of the larger employers in town. And he brings with him some excellent leadership experience that I know will lend itself to that position quite well.”
Adams thanked Guernsey and Rodriquez for their willingness to serve.
“Today’s interview confirmed that they have some great attributes,” he said, “and I wish them both good luck during the fall election.”
Also during the special meeting, the board approved the republishing of its 2020-21 K-12 at-risk budget expenditures. The grand total checked in at just north of $2.5 million.
