A K9 from Bourbon County law enforcement assisted Chanute Police with a weekend arrest.
Russell Vernon Carson, 40, and Corey Shawn William Buckner, 29, both of Chanute, were arrested after a traffic stop at 5:20 pm Saturday at Main and Lincoln. Carson is suspected of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol, and failure to use a turn signal. Buckner faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. They were transported to Neosho County jail without incident.
Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department K9 Jino assisted in the arrest.
Joint narcotics operation leads to drugs, cash in Fredonia
FREDONIA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Fredonia Police Department, and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Tuesday related to the distribution of illegal narcotics.
On Tuesday, March 30, at approximately 5 pm authorities conducted search warrants at 811 N. 15th St. in Fredonia. Methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $24,000, as well as marijuana and other narcotics were discovered. They also located more than $9,000 in cash.
Andrew D. Black, 38, of Fredonia was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession with the intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug sales paraphernalia, and possession of drug use paraphernalia.
Stephanie M. Hanson, 21, of Fredonia, was arrested for possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, possession with the intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug sales paraphernalia, and possession of drug use paraphernalia.
Following their arrests, Black and Hanson were booked into the Wilson County Jail. Official charges are pending.
The joint operation represented a coordinated law enforcement effort to reduce the accessibility of illegal drugs impacting southeast Kansas.
