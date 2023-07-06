Yvonne Hull

Yvonne Hull has joined Neosho County Community College as the director of development. Hull began her position on Wednesday.

Hull has an AAS in business from Independence Community College and a BS in Business from Friends University. Her previous employment includes senior director of college relations/student services at Coffeyville Community College and executive director at the Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce.

