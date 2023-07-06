Yvonne Hull has joined Neosho County Community College as the director of development. Hull began her position on Wednesday.
Hull has an AAS in business from Independence Community College and a BS in Business from Friends University. Her previous employment includes senior director of college relations/student services at Coffeyville Community College and executive director at the Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hull is eager to begin her position at Neosho and looks forward to serving students and communities.
“Throughout my career working with students and community members, I have partnered with a variety of individuals to create a network of resources,” Hull said. “Continued financial improvements, and economic, and program development have been a continued strength through these partner initiatives. The ability to collaborate has resulted in various resolved issues and resources that address the needs and opportunities of those I serve. I look forward to bringing my strengths to Neosho County Community College in order to serve Neosho County and surrounding communities.”
NCCC looks forward to see the growth of the foundation as well as the alumni association through Hull’s ability to communicate effectively and build communications within communities.
“I am so excited to have Yvonne join the leadership team at NCCC and help accomplish our mission to enrich our communities and students’ lives,” said Dr. Brian Inbody, NCCC President. “I can’t wait to see all we accomplish together.”
For any questions or to introduce yourself to Hull, please email her at yhull@neosho.edu or call 620-432-0327.
