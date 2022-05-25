GREG LOWER
Neosho County farmers are facing the same supply and inflation issues as everyone else, but some things are positive, the Extension service crop production agent said.
Corn and soybean farmers are dealing with a wet May and are trying to plant, Southwind Extension Crop Production Agent Chad Guthrie said.
The crops that have been planted have come up well, but the time to plant corn is nearly over.
May has received above-average rainfall, which is keeping some farmers out of the fields, Guthrie said. Most farmers want to have corn and soybean planted before the start of June and it is getting past the time to plant corn.
“It’s starting to get pretty late,” Guthrie said.
Soybeans can be planted into the middle of June.
Average rainfall for May is 5.28 inches, but some reports are 8.89 inches so far this month. May is normally the wettest month, followed by June.
By 4 pm Wednesday, the Martin Johnson Airport reported 1.36 inches of rainfall since Sunday.
Wheat is in the growing season and is three to four weeks away from harvest. The rain is helping it and the wheat looks good, he said.
Although fuel and fertilizer prices have increased dramatically, so have commodity prices, Guthrie said. If there is a good growing season and good yields, he said farmers are looking at more profit margin.
Wheat prices have been impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Guthrie said, since Ukraine is a major exporter.
During the end of last year and the early part of this year, fertilizer prices skyrocketed. Some doubled in price, Guthrie said, and prices are still high.
Some farmers are still fertilizing for corn and soybeans, but the majority of fertilizer sold in April and May.
