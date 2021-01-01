GREG LOWER
The Neosho County Health Department is planning logistics and hopes to begin administering coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines next week.
Immunization Nurse Paul Roberts, RN, said the department has to follow strict guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Local residents are already asking how soon they may get vaccinated.
The health department received a minimal number of doses in the first delivery, but vaccines also have gone separately to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and other health clinics, as well as to nursing homes that will vaccinate their residents.
The health department received the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second injection 28 days after the first one. Roberts said they will ensure that everyone is able to get the second dose.
The first phase of vaccinations will be front line healthcare workers, nurses, doctors and home healthcare personnel. NMRMC will vaccinate its EMS, Roberts said, and the health department will vaccinate Erie EMS.
Depending on how many choose to get vaccinated, the first phase could last about a week.
The second category in priority will be essential workers such as teachers, postal employees and daycare workers, and people age 75 and older. The third group gives priority to those age 65 to 74 or who have underlying medical conditions that could be life-threatening.
Roberts said they do not have a firm schedule of when further shipments will arrive, and organizers are trying to arrange locations for the vaccinations to provide social distancing. She said she hopes to complete the second and third phases in a week.
Flu vaccinations took about a month, Roberts said, and she expects COVID shots to go more quickly.
Roberts said the coronavirus is getting more active.
Thursday’s health department update reported two more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total to 14, with 46 new cases, making the number of actively infected people 161.
Roberts said even smaller communities like Stark, St. Paul and Thayer are not safe from the virus and people there should wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.
“It’s everywhere in Neosho County,” she said. “They need to take all precautions, just like everyone else.”
Large get-togethers have been a problem for spreading the disease , but many continue to gather.
“It’s really affected how bad COVID’s getting in our county,” Roberts said.
