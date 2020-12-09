Chanute USD 413 has just one red category, and a green overall rating from the Gating Criteria Committee for the weeks beginning Dec. 14 through Jan. 4.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate went from 92 percent to 93 percent, meaning seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom, receiving a green rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate moved from 12.15 percent to 13.76 percent, with 93 out of 676 COVID-19 tests given resulting in positive cases. This number remained orange.
USD 413 continued in the red category for the two-week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, with 148 new cases, up from 141, reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks. Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (increasing) moved from green to orange. The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 40 percent of beds in intensive care units still available. For the latest period Nov. 28-Dec. 4, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of two students and no staff; Royster Middle School, four students and one staff; Chanute Elementary School, three students and four staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, zero; and Support Operations Center, zero.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The grand total of cases in the district is 145 – 69 at RMS, 35 at CHS, 27 at CES, and three at LELC, staff 11. Confirmed current cases are six staff and 11 students. Close contact total is 76, with 44 at RMS, 12 at CES, 17 at CHS, zero at LELC, and three staff.
USD 413 has adopted Phase 2 for sporting events, wrestling and basketball. There will be a no-tolerance policy in regard to wearing masks inside buildings.
No food or drink will be allowed.
Spectators:
Up to two parents/guardians per participant’s family will be allowed at the Sports Complex, CHS gyms, RMS gym, and auditorium.
After further consideration, the middle school and elementary school will be having virtual music concerts as planned.
In her narrative summary. Chelsea Kropp, CES counselor, said that even with CES’s six staff out, the 93 percent attendance is the best numbers have looked in a month.
“The biggest issue is parents testing positive and their kids being quarantined,” she said. “The high school, one staff and 35 students with just one of those positive, did not see the spike in positives that was anticipated after Thanksgiving.”
It was noted that the county did not adopt the seven-day quarantine with a negative test, so quarantined individuals will still need to self-monitor for symptoms 14 days.
Due to the holiday break, the Gating Committee has unanimously decided for these guidelines apply for the weeks of Dec. 14-20 and Jan. 4-8. The next Gating meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
