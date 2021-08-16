MATT RESNICK
Pandemic-era enrollment remains down at Neosho County Community College.
During his president’s report at Thursday’s regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. Brian Inbody said enrollment is currently down around 9.5 percent. However, Inbody said he anticipates a slight enrollment bump in the coming weeks.
“We’re probably going to have the largest group of international students that we’ve ever had,” Inbody said. “Many of them are still in transit and can’t enroll until they get here because they have to take placement testing. So we’re waiting for that to occur.”
Inbody also noted that the school is up approximately 20 housing contracts when compared to this time last year. He said that it should theoretically increase enrollment on the Chanute campus, as well as for online courses.
“This is the busy season, where 20 to 25 percent of our enrollment comes in the last two or three weeks,” he said, referring to the lead-up to the first day of fall classes on Aug. 23. “There’s usually a big movement of numbers during this period.”
Masks required
The school’s newly re-enacted mask mandate on campus premises took effect Monday. Inbody said NCCC has already seen a few COVID-19-positive cases.
“Some of those are breakthrough cases,” he said, referring to a vaccinated individual having tested positive. “But luckily, (they) were not hospitalized from that.”
Inbody refreshed trustees on the school’s efforts to boost immunization amongst students.
“We added a scholarship for residence-hall students,” he said, as the school is offering $250 per semester in scholarship awards for those who receive the vaccination.
“We’re in charge of feeding and caring for them and all that stuff,” he said, adding that the school had a fairly large number of students who were quarantined throughout the previous school year. “That’s a lot of breakfast, lunch and dinners delivered to their dorm, so it would be nice if we could lower that a bit.”
Inbody told trustees that around 130 students have been immunized, about 52 percent of residence hall students.
“Which is great,” he said. ‘We’re hoping to get that number even higher.”
He also noted that to the best of their knowledge, approximately 53 percent of college employees have been vaccinated.
“We made it optional, obviously, if they want to tell us about their (vaccine) status or not,” he said.
In other agenda items, the board:
• Granted a request for on-campus alcohol for the All-Alumni Reunion and Friends event Sept. 24. The request was made by the NCCC Foundation.
• Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with USD 413 in relation to a $500,000 donation earmarked for the newly-renamed Mitchell Career and Technology Center.
• Accepted a $1.3 million gift from Mike and CeCe Mitchell for the Tech-Ed center — and announced the renaming.
• Approved the 2021-22 fiscal year budget as presented, for publication and Revenue Neutral Rate hearing.
In personnel matters, the board approved:
Resignations: Kenny Eddy, assistant men’s basketball coach and coordinator of Resident and Student life; Monty Nelson, part-time groundskeeper; Kyle Seufert, director of facilities; Jared Prersinger, bookstore assistant; John Leahy, Upward Bound administrative assistant; Amber Pei, part-time OTA instructor; Travis Solander, assistant Director of Facilities; Jayce Fugate, custodian.
Hires: Meika Mathews, assistant Spirit coach; Guy Muhammad, assistant track and field coach; Jason Deel, assistant women’s basketball coach; Thomas Swafford, HVAC instructor; Brianne Lint, assistant softball coach; Julia Reese, Director of Communication; Joanne Hutchinson, Clinical Healthcare Support coordinator; Sudhir Kamath, Dean of Operations/CIO; Jordan Burton, assistant men’s basketball coach; Jordan Burton, Coordinator of Resident and Student Life; Travis Solander, part-time maintenance; Matthew Smith, night custodian; Jayce Fugate, Talent Search administrative assistant, student-tracking specialist.
