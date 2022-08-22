MATT RESNICK
ERIE — An occasionally-discussed topic resurfaced at the Aug. 16 Neosho County Commission meeting.
Patron Shirley Estrada quizzed commissioners on their management of a variety of excess funds. Roughly 30 funds have had little to no activity over the past 18 months. Such examples include a Bond Interest Fund containing 48 cents and an Inheritance Tax Fund with a balance of $31.40. Funds with larger balances include Health Savings ($7,378) and the Flexible Spending Account ($6,506). The SPARKS/CARES Fund account has a remaining balance of $4,302, but the deadline for full disbursement was Dec. 31, 2021.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen elaborated on the issue in an interview with The Tribune. She agreed with Estrada’s notion that the county’s most recent quarterly filing was bloated, with approximately 120 funds in total. Klaassen said that management of the funds is not within the purview of county auditor Rodney Burns. She also questioned whether the issue could be remedied by Treasurer Sydney Ball, or if the county needs to hire an accountant for the job.
In her second term and sixth year overall in the role of treasurer, Ball told The Tribune that there’s a misconception when it comes to her authority of management and disbursement of those funds. She said the disparity in funds, ranging from mere pennies in some county-held accounts to thousands of dollars, is dependent on collections made by the county.
“Maybe we only collect two pennies for that certain (taxed) entity during that collection period,” Ball said. “You cannot zero that out; you have to hold it until you can distribute it. We’re collecting money daily when we collect tax payments. Those funds cannot go away — we have to have those.”
Ball noted that some county funds come attached with strict stipulations, such as the Shaw/Elk Road construction fund.
“Those funds have to stay separate from the general fund,” she said.
The jail surplus fund also has special requirements and holds a current balance of $62,594.
“You cannot use that money for anything other than what it was originally intended for,” Ball said. “We can’t just zero that out and absorb it into the general fund.”
Ball said the jail surplus account is an example of the research likely required to fully examine the problem.
“It’s scenarios like that that are going to have to be looked at for each particular fund in question to see whether we can or cannot move that money,” she said.
Ball said the process of moving money entails the commission’s approval of zeroing out a particular fund.
“I would need a motion from the commission giving me permission to even do it,” Ball said. “I’ve got to have a motion to move that money.”
Ball said checks and balances are in place to prevent county officials from making unilateral decisions of this magnitude.
“No one person in the county has that much authority. It’s quality control,” Ball said. “I cannot be in control of all of the money, but also be in control of how it’s spent.”
As part of his annual audit, Burns analyzes meeting minutes for fund movement and cross-checks it with Ball’s records of the funds.
“Those should come together and match,” Ball said. “He checks to see that those motions actually happened and what I did coincides with that. That’s why you have to have the motion to make the move.
“If it’s a (fund) movement that didn’t have a motion, then (Burns) is questioning me. It’s another example of quality control.”
Ball said some of her duties include reconciliation of funds, intake of payments and ensuring that county bank accounts are balanced. Commissioners, meanwhile, are responsible for the expenditure of those dollars within the county’s budget.
“Which is where the funds come into play,” Ball said. “They’re split between the different departments and also between the taxing entities.”
During her interview with The Tribune, Klaassen said the county is seeking to address the issue this fall when it goes out to bid for an auditor, a process with which Ball is not involved.
“I just have to answer to them,” Ball said.
Ball has previously presented commissioners with ways to best confront the issue.
“I asked them what they wanted me to do about it, and if they want a list of funds that we can try to work on,” she said. “They just said that it needs to be looked at, and never really came back to any sort of action on it.”
Ball’s preference is to await completion of the county audit prior to the commission taking any drastic measures with the funds.
“Because corrections will be made and we can branch off of that to continue making those,” she said.
Ball was somewhat upset by Klaassen’s comments.
“I appreciate this opportunity because it does bother me to not get a chance to defend myself to the public who elected me as treasurer,” she said.
“It’s definitely annoying to me, but it’s not going to hurt my feelings. People will (interpret) it how they want.”
