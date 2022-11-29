Rodney Burns

County Auditor Rodney Burns delivers a report on the 2020-21 audit findings during Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting.

                                               

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

ERIE — Even though she was not present for County Auditor Rodney Burns’ presentation of the 2020-21 audit findings Tuesday afternoon, County Treasurer Sydney Ball still managed to steal the spotlight. 

The report brought to light a number of concerning developments, including the non-distribution of funds and the inability to successfully clear county payroll over a years-long period. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments