ERIE — Even though she was not present for County Auditor Rodney Burns’ presentation of the 2020-21 audit findings Tuesday afternoon, County Treasurer Sydney Ball still managed to steal the spotlight.
The report brought to light a number of concerning developments, including the non-distribution of funds and the inability to successfully clear county payroll over a years-long period.
Burns told The Tribune that he ranks as chief concern the county treasurer’s recording of bank reconciliation transactions.
“This has been an ongoing issue, too,” Burns told Neosho County commissioners.
Burns said that Ball has been steadily improving in this area and had identified the issues that need to be corrected.
“Those issues did not get fixed. At the end of 2021, she fell behind, and 2022 is even worse,” Burns said.
The state of affairs is troubling enough that Burns recommended the county hire a financial specialist to aid Ball.
“I almost wonder if it would be better if (you) put somebody in her office to do some of this work for her, and then she can review it when it’s done,” he said. “They can go through and check all the items off the bank statement and try to find what’s not cleared and what’s not recorded right.”
Burns indicated that Ball should not be tasked with so many pressing items.
“She’s got so many other things to do,” he said. “It is something you should consider (and) I’ll talk to her later about that.”
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen was not keen on Burns’ idea.
“I just think that we need to hold her accountable,” Klaassen said, adding that financial reports that arrive to commissioners unbalanced could pose problems. “You don’t know if that’s a true financial report, and so I just think there needs to be honesty. If the checkbook isn’t balanced, then give us a report when the checkbook is balanced.”
Burns noted that the myriad issues have prompted him to get an early jump on the county’s 20221-22 audit.
“I’ve got several adjustments on here to fix from 202-21, and have work to do to fix 2022 up-to-date before the end of the year,” he said. “So (I’m) hoping to start 2023 on good footing and go from there.”
Burns attributed some of the county treasurer’s hurdles to the advent of online payments, as well as the complexity of grant and state funding.
“They don’t really tell you what it’s for, so you have to research and find out what that’s for,” he said. “It’s getting more complex, but if we keep it caught up, we should be able to maintain it being caught up.”
Klaassen said that Ball has been in contact with fellow county treasurers for the purposes of gaining a better comprehension of the full extent of her job duties as an elected official.
“She has been reaching out to maybe some other treasurers to understand how the state reports,” Klaassen said.
“You’ve got to go to this department for this money and this department for this money,” Burns said. “There’s not really a central state clearinghouse that tells you where everything is. There are like four or five different ones.”
Burns said that Ball has also not dispersed funds from the mineral production tax.
“There’s mineral production tax that comes in from the state every quarter. The treasurer’s not been distributing that,” he said.
Burns estimated that the dollar amount was around $15,000 as reported at the end of the fiscal year in September, adding that the figure “was not very much.”
“Under law, she’s supposed to distribute that as soon as she receives it,” Burns said, noting that half of that amount goes to the county’s General Fund. “So I’m going to have to work with her to get that distributed.”
Burns also raised the topic of $655,000 in tax funds that were protested by PostRock Energy that have yet to be distributed.
“Back in 2016, PostRock paid their taxes under protest,” he said, with that having transpired under Ball’s predecessor. “At the time, they weren’t distributed because they were being protested.”
Burns added that those funds “lost identity” to whom they belonged to due to a computer system switchover.
“So it’s just sat there since. She’s going to have to do a manual distribution to pay it out,” he said. “The problem is, it’s hundreds of wells, and is going to take some time to figure out which wells are (in) each taxing district and how much is owed to each person. It needs to be done, because it’s money that needs to be distributed.”
Payroll clearing woes
Burns touched on the biggest obstacle to zeroing out payroll.
“Whenever there’s a payroll, the money comes out of the employees’ checks for withholding and goes into the clearing fund and is supposed to be paid to whoever, the IRS or the state,” Burns explained. “The problem is, sometimes the money gets put in the General Fund, sometimes it gets put in Payroll Clearing, and then the checks are in the wrong fund compared to where the money went into. So the money ends up building up in the Payroll Clearing Fund and brought over to the General Fund, basically.”
Burns noted that county employees are paid bi-weekly.
“There are numerous insurance (and) tax payments,” he said. “There are a lot of transactions in there. It’s hard to trace what belongs where.”
The entirety of those transactions should be funneled into Payroll Clearing, according to Burns.
“That way you know what’s in there. It will all be paid out and should zero out the amount,” he said.
Commissioner Nic Galemore discussed a potential way to remedy the issue.
“What I’ve been wanting to do is get away from the Employee Benefit Fund itself and tie those funds to each department,” he said. “We can actually tie the true financial costs in each department easily.”
Burns wasn’t convinced that it would move the needle with clearing payroll.
“I don’t think it will help, but once you get it set up, it should be fine,” he said. “That’s something you’ll want to work on now and put in the budget for 2024.”
Klaassen was more interested in the current situation.
“But that really has nothing to do with the clearing right now,” she said.
Ball was unavailable for comment as of press time. See Thursday’s edition for a follow-up article on Burns’ audit report.
