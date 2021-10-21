MATT RESNICK
Active cases of COVID-19 grew from seven to 12 for the week of Oct. 13-19, according to the latest Gating Committee findings released by USD 413 Thursday morning.
The report also cited 32 exposures, with 25 of those occurring in the home or daycare, while the remaining seven took place on district premises. A total of 51 COVID-19 tests were administered by the district during this timeframe, with three of those registering a positive result. Additionally, seven individuals declined to test, resulting in automatic self-isolation.
The latest numbers keep the district in its Yellow protocol. Yellow denotes that the positivity plus exposure rate is between 2 and 4.99 percent of the student population, now updated to 1,755 to reflect the Sept. 20 headcount reported to the state. It requires mandatory masking only when social distancing is not possible. The Yellow protocol also requires visitors and spectators on district premises to mask up.
As of press time Thursday, there were 15 active cases of COVID-19 districtwide. Chanute Elementary School accounts for seven of those, putting it above the state threshold for an active COVID-19 cluster.
