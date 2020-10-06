GREG LOWER
The Chanute school district saw a drop in student headcount for the current year, the USD 413 superintendent told Board of Education members Monday evening.
The student headcount on Sept. 20 was 1,705, the full-time equivalent of 1,730 students. It was the lowest headcount and FTE in five years. In 2019-20, the headcount was 1,822.5 and the FTE was 1840.
Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said district funding can be based on the current year, the prior year or a three-year average. Since the district is still on the previous year’s numbers, he expects the students lost to virtual schools to return.
This was the first year for virtual student funding, with a count of 42 students in the Chanute district. While the 42 virtual students are using the district’s Odysseyware online academy, part of the decrease might be attributed to district students who transferred to other virtual academies.
The 1,705 headcount combines 119 students who attend via Zoom distance learning and 1,586 students in face-to-face classes.
The result will be state funding based on a weighted FTE of 2,488.5.
Student weighting showed a decline in at-risk students based on those who qualify for free or reduced lunches. At-risk added the equivalent of 410.4 to the student count, down from 441.9 in 2019-20 and 466.1 in 2018-19.
But the number of students in Career Technical Education added 84.4 in FTE weighting, up from 49.9 last year, which was the highest of the previous four years.
In other business Monday evening, Assistant Superintendent and Interim High School Principal Matt Koester took board members on a tour of the high school’s capital improvement projects.
Projects over the summer included ceiling-mounted volleyball nets in the gymnasium and renovated counseling therapy offices. Adams cautioned that the gymnasium is on its 12th year of a 10-year floor.
The high school also installed a new sound system in the commons area, electrical access controls on the west commons entrance, and a thermal sensor camera that can scan multiple students at once.
The board, which met in the high school library, approved a bid from Twotrees Technologies in Wichita to install fiber optic broadband connection to the sports complex at the high school. The project will total $41,000, with the district funding $10,000.
Koester said they have not discussed specifics, but with the fiber connection the stadium may have the bandwidth to provide Wi-Fi service.
Board members approved Odysseyware to implement online curriculum for grades 6-12 and WorkKeys for the high school where appropriate.
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell gave a slide presentation on assessments and the board accepted the resignations of bus monitor Scott Barnhart and Chanute Elementary classroom aide Sara Timblin; the retirement of CES teacher Dairlee Bideau; and the hiring of bus monitors Marla Bright and Mary Bob Martin, Royster Middle School library aide Dawne Burchett, music aide Amy Rhodes, CES secretary Alisha Sloan, classroom aide Kristin Stiles, and supplemental instrumental music director Mary Wagoner. The board also transferred Dan Mitchell to director of transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.