A Neosho County commissioner was arrested Wednesday on charges of driving under the influence.

Paul J. Westhoff, 63, was booked into the Neosho County jail Wednesday morning by the Kansas Highway Patrol on charges of first-offense DUI. He was processed and released at noon Wednesday  on $1,000 bond.

 

Traffic stops lead to separate arrests

 

Brandi Brown, 44, Stark, was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop and transported to Neosho County jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers deployed police K9 Octave to sniff around the vehicle.

 

A Chanute man and an Iola man were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday.

Robert Leedy, 36, Chanute, and Charlie Woods, 27, Iola, were arrested and transported to Neosho County jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Officers made a traffic stop in the 200 block of north Highland and deployed police K9 Neptune. Woods also faces a charge of illegal tag display.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments