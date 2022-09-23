GREG LOWER
The combined classes of the 1950s and early 1960s gathered in the NCCC student union Friday afternoon prior to the main reunion activities later in the evening. Some attended the Mitchell Career and Technology Center dedication Friday afternoon.
The classes have gathered a half-dozen times, most recently in 2017. But the students, who can remember when the college was on the top floor of the old Chanute High School, are now getting into their 80s and beyond.
“We were a very different group in the ‘50s,” Arthena Massoth said.
Friday afternoon her classmates spun tales about Joe Casey and his Rexall drug store.
She was Arthena Carlson in the Class of ‘55, and said she sent out about 120 notices for the reunion. She got back 40 meant for classmates now deceased.
“It’s very sobering, but it’s life,” Massoth said, and she expected to have 35 to 40 attend.
There were 50 in the NCJC Class of ‘55. Some of this weekend’s attendees are, like Massoth, graduates of Stark High School.
Stark High School became a grade school before it consolidated decades ago, and Massoth was part of the group that helped renovate it into a community center. It is the small towns that are able to stay connected, she said.
“It’s actually a study of human nature,” she said.
The high school still has reunions with up to 100 people attending, some up to 100 years of age.
Massoth and her four siblings all graduated from NCJC. After graduation, she got a job teaching elementary school in Humboldt. She was able to work after two years of college because Kansas suffered a teacher shortage at the time. Massoth also wants to reconnect with some of her students.
She taught for two years in Humboldt before she and her husband Matt went with the military to Europe, where she taught for seven years. She is in her 57th year of teaching, she said, teaching second grade and volunteering to work with at-risk students.
“I can’t quit,” she said.
