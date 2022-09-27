SEKansasWorks relocates to Mitchell tech center
MATT RESNICK
A local workforce center’s new offices were christened at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for Neosho County Community College’s Mitchell Career and Technology Center.
Housed within the new facility, Southeast KansasWorks caters to job-seekers and students alike.
As part of the grant writing process, NCCC officials Dr. Sara Robb and Brenda Krumm highlighted the school’s plans to move KansasWorks from the basement of the NCCC Library to MCTC in several of their grant requests.
College President Dr. Brian Inbody said that KansasWorks played a pivotal role in the acceptance of the grant requests.
“It was a prominent aspect of some of the grants that we wrote,” he said. “We wanted folks to see that we’re not just putting in a tech center, but we’re looking for ways to make it a vital part of the community. It was cited as part of our successful USDA grant.
“Providing technical education is incredibly important to the region, but we wanted them to see that (KansasWorks) would be helping others to get the work that they need and retraining for jobs that are available.”
Inbody said the location is beneficial to all involved.
“It’s a more prominent location than the basement of the library and might help to generate more interest in the workforce programs that we have at the new center,” Inbody said. “We’re there to train people for jobs that are open, and a lot of folks who come through are folks who are between jobs that need something available.”
KansasWorks also assists with helping students qualify for aid in relation to the programs the school offers.
“We have a lot of folks that wouldn’t be able to get through the nursing program, for instance, without the help that they provide,” Inbody said.
The confluence of MCTC’s programs and KansasWorks’ offerings merges perfectly, according to KansasWorks Career Advisor Dorthy Aronis. She added that she helps students navigate enrollment costs and whether they’re eligible for aid in relation to MCTC’s courses.
Assistance also entails help with mileage reimbursement for communicating students, as well as supplies such as welding helmets. Aronis said eligibility is primarily based on students’ family income, family size and location.
“I’m able to step in and take that burden off of them and help pay for the classes,” she said.
KansasWorks also helps with resumes and provides related services like mock interviews and advice on proper attire for interviews. They also offer the WorkKeys assessments. Comparable to the ACT, the assessment measures interests, values and behaviors that can lead to greater job enjoyment. Aronis said that the assessment is required by area mainstay Monarch Cement for employment.
Additionally, KansasWorks provides youth services, which are primarily geared to those looking to complete their high school education — whether that be via re-enrollment or by earning a General Education Diploma.
“It’s not just signing up for benefits,” Inbody said. “It’s a full-service department that helps get people back on their feet.”
Kansas Assistant Secretary of Commerce Mike Beene was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and had nothing but rave reviews after touring the facility.
“I think it’s a great investment for Southeast Kansas, Chanute and Neosho County,” Beene told The Tribune.
He also lauded the addition of Southeast KansasWorks to the freshly-minted facility.
“It provides employment and re-employment services throughout the region,” he said. “So if individuals are interested in training, employment or up-skilling, it’s a great place to visit. (MCTC) is truly a one-stop model, where you can combine the career services with instruction in career and tech education.”
Beene said the MCTC should help facilitate the retention of talent in the state.
“It’s a great opportunity to train young adults and older adults in career tech education (in) Kansas, Southeast Kansas and Chanute in particular,” he said.
Beene also oversees workforce services for the Kansas Department of Commerce.
“Speaking with Dr. Inbody before the event, we talked about this being a nice location for career and technical education as a regional approach,” he said. “The closest type of center would be off to the east at Pitt State and very far to the west. So this is a nice location to have some synergy around career and tech education.”
Beene said MCTC exceeded his expectations.
“Very modern, and I’ll call it ‘Google-ish,’” he said. “I appreciate the modern amenities, also combined with historical career and tech ed programs.”
