The new public restroom in downtown Chanute officially opened Tuesday, Chanute City Manager Todd Newman said. The restroom is located at the 10 block of S. Santa Fe Ave.
People can use the restroom 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. City crews completed much of the construction work on the project.
The Tribune observed contruction materials at the building Tuesday afternoon. After contacing the City Manager’s office, Newman said the problem was resolved. The construction materials were still present by press time.
The city can change the hours the restroom is accessible, such as during events at Artist Alley.
The Chanute City Commission approved this project back in 2021.
