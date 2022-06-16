MATT RESNICK
Cyra Stewart has a tough time envisioning what summer life would be like without the immersive experience afforded to her by Neosho County Community College’s Upward Bound program.
The federally-funded program is designed to provide fundamental support to its participants in their preparation for college. The program serves students from low-income families, as well as those aiming to be first-generation college students – the first from their families to attend college.
Students from Neosho and surrounding counties are currently residents on the NCCC campus for the five-week Upward Bound summer program. They are residing in the campus residence halls and taking high school level courses in NCCC classrooms.
Now in her second year of enrollment, the soon-to-be Chanute High School junior said the program has helped to enhance her college prospects, as well as sharpen her academic skills for the upcoming school year. The classes consist of science, Spanish, life skills, math, composition and literature.
“It helps to prepare you for college,” Stewart said, “and that’s what I like about it.”
For students readying for their senior year of high school, the program pays for up to six credit hours at NCCC.
“We call it a bridge program — from high school to college,” said fifth-year Upward Bound director Adrienne Vaughn.
Stewart said she plans to obtain her Associate’s Degree from NCCC, then look to transition to a nursing program.
Also built into the program are on-campus jobs for participating students.
“If you want to get paid for going to class or for having fun on trips, then come here,” Stewart said with a smile.
Another integral component is that students are housed in dorms on campus with a roommate. Students are on campus from Sunday evening through Thursday, and then return home for the majority of the weekend.
“If you put your mind to it, you can really make the dorm feel like home,” Stewart said, adding that it gives her an authentic taste of the college experience.
Students who successfully complete the program’s requirements are rewarded with an out-of-state field trip during the final week of the program.
Last year’s trip included stops through several states, with visits to places with historical significance. Stewart said her favorite stop was at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was able to learn additional facts about Martin Luther King, Jr.
Stewart is now looking forward to the group’s trip to Chicago in three weeks. Upward Bound participants are scheduled to visit the Field Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Science and Industry, and the 360 Chicago Observatory Deck. The group plans on embarking upon additional sightseeing, as well as dining at a Chicago-style pizzeria.
Leadership role
Vaughn said that Stewart has fully embraced a leadership role and has become a mentor to younger students during her two years in the program.
“She’s a person that is able to make friends with anyone,” Vaughn said. “I’ve often seen her gravitate to the students we have that are more socially shy, afraid to jump in or just naturally quiet — and Cyra gets them included. It’s always really special to watch her make the whole group feel together.
“She brings a lot of fun to the program and always (exudes) a lot of excitement and enthusiasm.”
Vaughn has also been impressed with Stewart’s overall work ethic.
“She’s good at her studies and works really hard,” Vaughn said.
She noted that program participants recently took an Enneagram personality test. Stewart was categorized as a 7, with the test determining that she is extroverted, optimistic, versatile, spontaneous, playful and high-spirited, “while constantly seeking new and exciting experiences.”
“There are nine different categories, and we’re teaching them each week about one of the different categories,” Vaughn said, noting that it’s meant to shed light on the personalities of others in the peer group for interaction purposes, and that there’s also a guest instructor who chimes in remotely.
“The people here are all really nice,” Stewart said, also applauding the program’s staff members. “Some of them are shy and don’t know how to be a part of it, so you have to push them and make them feel like they can do it.”
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said that Upward Bound is unequivocally one of his favorite programs offered by the college. The program was recently renewed for an additional five years and it registered a perfect score on its evaluation. The school has hosted the program for 24 years and counting.
“We’re very happy to host it,” Inbody said. “(Most) of the expenses of the grant are paid by the federal government, so there’s very little cost to the taxpayers.”
The program helps students bring their college prospects into sharper focus, he said.
“It helps so many kids, and focuses on folks who may be underprivileged in their lives and gives them a chance to see that college may be an alternative for them,” he said. “The program does that by exploring different careers, taking them on college trips, and simulating a college environment so that they can ease into it and find out if it’s for them or not.”
Inbody added that he’s been impressed with Vaughn as program director.
“She’s a wonderful director of that grant,” Inbody said. “She’s a very positive and upbeat person who is great working with that age group. She’s the right person for the right job.”
Inbody said he’s thrilled to learn of Stewart’s positive review of the program.
“Sitting in a place like I am looking at spreadsheet after spreadsheet of outcomes and things like that, it’s easy to forget that we’re talking about people and the (emotional) effect that we’re having,” Inbody said. “So that’s one of the great things, to see their eyes opened up to the whole world. It’s really cool.”
