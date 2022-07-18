GREG LOWER
Voter registration going into the August primary is the lowest for a statewide and national election in four years.
As of the end of the business day Thursday, the Neosho County Clerk reported 10,612 total registered voters.
Of those, 5,341 or 50.3 percent are Republicans and 3,308 or 31.17 percent are unaffiliated. There are 1,845 Democrats (17.38 percent), and 118 Libertarians (1.1 percent).
In the Aug. 2 primary, all voters in Neosho County will be eligible to vote on the proposed Kansas Constitutional Amendment that would allow the legislature to pass laws on abortion.
Republicans in county district No. 1 will decide on a county commissioner between Joshua E. White, Dustie Elsworth and incumbent Paul Westhoff in the primary.
Commissioners in District 2 and 3 are not up for election this year.
Democrats and Republicans in the county will decide nominees for US Senate and Kansas Governor. Republicans will also consider nominees for Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer and State Board of Education.
Candidates for Kansas House of Representatives in District 7 and 9 have filed without opposition.
The 10,612 total for this year’s non-presidential primary compares to 11,307 in the general election in 2020.
In that election, 49.4 percent were Republicans, 18.8 percent were Democrats and 30.7 percent were unaffiliated. Libertarians were just 1 percent.
During the August 2020 primary, Neosho County had 10,935 registered voters. The turnout was 3,226 ballots cast in the primary and 6,632 in the general election.
In the 2018 non-presidential primary, Neosho County had 11,518 total voters with 45 percent Republican and 19 percent Democrat. The general election total was 11,558 voters.
The turnout was 2,196 ballots in the primary and 4,772 in the general election of 2018.
