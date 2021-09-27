GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners Monday evening approved the construction of a downtown restroom.
City Manager Todd Newman said it would be March or April before the $43,000 project could begin, given the city’s other projects at the Santa Fe ballfields and fiber optic system expansion. The $43,000 is the cost in materials with city employees doing the work.
The restroom would be block construction, but designed to fit the downtown architectural style. Newman said it would not serve as a storm shelter. The structure would have an estimated life of 30 or more years, although officials are cautious about the likelihood of vandalism.
Commissioners Monday evening discussed the possibilities of security cameras, stainless-steel fixtures and timed locks on the restroom, which would be located near the police department as well as handy for the hike and bike trail, two pocket parks, the public library and two museums.
Commissioners also approved adding a portion of Highland Park to the school district’s lease for the bus barn.
Chanute USD 413 has requested the area south of the bus barn in the west corner of Highland Park as an employee parking lot, and the commission voted 4-1 to add it to the existing bus barn lease. Superintendent Kellen Adams said the lot would be graveled to decrease storm-water runoff and the lot would be available to the public after school hours.
The measure passed 4-1 with Commissioner Phil Chaney opposed. He said the city cannot keep taking chunks out of parks, and Commissioner Sam Budreau also said he was queasy about the proposal.
Commissioners approved the donation of two lots in the Osa Martin subdivision, where Advanced Systems Homes, Inc., plans to build two spec homes.
They also approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application for developer Bernard Neyer to construct a four-unit residential complex at
1129 S. Forest.
Commissioners reviewed admission rates for the Maring Aquatic Center, but took no action after discussing whether lower prices would improve attendance.
Recreation Director Monica Colborn said the pool had attendance of 12,750 over three months this summer, after restrictions in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The swim team, which has more than 100 members, also uses the pool for practice outside of open hours and for swim meets.
The pool had expenses of $257,723 and revenue of $53,976.
Commissioners also reviewed the ordinance on special purpose vehicles, such as utility vehicles and golf carts on certain public streets.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot requested the review because of safety concerns after the city issued 43 permits this year. The usual average is 18 permits.
During his report, Newman updated commissioners on efforts to hire more police officers, and City Attorney David Brake said the shortage had affected enforcement of special-purpose vehicle rules. The police department was down to 12 officers, but has added two more with two more nearly reading to join. Newman said officials would like to have 20 officers.
Also during his report, Newman updated the commission on the Neosho County commission’s support of a cost-share funding application for improvements to the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue.
Budreau recalled that at an earlier meeting he said he did not think the county would step up.
“I’m glad I could say I was wrong,” he said.
Commissioners approved an amendment to ordinances on nuisance abatements to change the number of legal publications from twice on each complaint to once.
Brake said many times the property owner is someone who lives outside of town. The property may also be an estate or owned by a bank, and the city cannot use law enforcement in other jurisdictions to serve notices.
Commissioners discussed whether the city could charge the property owner for the cost of publication, even if the owners abate the nuisances themselves.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild proposed discussing recovering the cost at the next meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.