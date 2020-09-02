Chanute USD 413 was notified on Wednesday by the Neosho County Health Department that two of its students had tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the students attends Lincoln Early Learning Center, while the other student goes to Royster Middle School.
This comes less than a week after two students at Chanute High School tested positive, resulting in 24 students or staff members being quarantined.
Neosho County Community College announced nine positive cases from its campus move-in testing last week, with 69 students in quarantine. Most of those have gone home for two weeks, and only a few remain on campus.
Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday that the state will start releasing the names and locations of active outbreaks in Kansas beginning on Sept. 9.
“With our children returning to school, sports resuming, and college campuses reopening — we’re seeing the largest increase in outbreaks to date,” Kelly said. “By sharing where the outbreaks take place, Kansans will be better informed about the threat of COVID-19 in their schools and communities, and will be better prepared to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”
Last week, Kansas saw the highest increase in hotspots to date with 170 active outbreaks.
Active locations will be released when there are five or more confirmed cases associated with the location. For private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more cases associated with the location. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases associated with one known exposure.
This information will be published weekly on Wednesdays on the COVID-19 dashboard on the KDHE website, and will include the number of cases associated with each outbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.