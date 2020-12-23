Chanute residents Roger and Melody Adwell’s daughter-in-law is a nurse in Tulsa. They didn’t expect she would deliver their grandson in the parking garage outside Ascension St. John Medical Center near 21st and Utica.
A local television station told their story.
Leah and Stephen Adwell’s son, Desmond Newman Adwell, was born at a healthy eight pounds and four ounces on Dec. 6.s The family says they never anticipated the delivery to happen so fast after experiencing a very slow delivery process with their first son. They left their home at 7:30 am and Desmond was born just a few minutes later in the hospital garage parking lot at 7:43 am.
Stephen said they were delayed after waiting for a relative to arrive to take care of their three-year-old toddler, before leaving for the hospital. He said he remembered driving faster than usual to get to the hospital and even faster when his wife’s water broke during the drive. Once parked, Stephen said he ran inside and yelled for help.
Jodi Sherwood, a registered nurse at Ascension St. John, said she was assisting other patients in the waiting room when she heard the commotion and was the first to respond. Sherwood said she remembered walking out to the parking lot and said, “I approached mom and saw that the baby was crowning. There was no stopping — it was coming.”
Sherwood, a 12-year veteran at Ascension St. John, and Anya Chudnaya, a nurse assistant in the emergency department, said neither had delivered a baby before. Sherwood said they prepare for everything, but in the emergency department, you never know what will walk through the door. The family said Sherwood remained calm and ensured their baby was safe and healthy.
Sherwood noted this year has been very difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. They see and treat very sick patients every day. Sherwood said there are days when their healthcare workers are tired and worn out, but helping bring life into this world was a reminder why she continues to be on the frontline.
She said, “It just makes you remember why you’re in this profession and why you come to work every day.”
Through teary eyes, Leah stood beside her baby boy before getting ready to head to their first follow up appointment. She said the nurses and staff at Ascension St. John have worked so hard and still made their family feel like a priority in a frantic situation.
“There’s not really words, other than just how much that meant to me. We were relieved and to know that we were both safe.”
