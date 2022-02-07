HUNTYR SCHWEGMAN
Introduced last month, Kansas House Bill 2511 would grant certain Kansas students the opportunity to participate in all KSHSAA activities, as well as adding mandated reporting for all KSHSAA employees.
As introduced, HB 2511 would allow residents of a school district who are enrolled in a virtual school or in any private, non-accredited school to participate in any activities supervised by KSHSAA.
Students would have to follow the same vaccination, age, eligibility, fee and certain enrollment requirements.
Although the bill includes these preventative measures, USD 503 Parsons and KSHSAA executive board member Mike Kastle does not believe these measures are enough.
“They can say they’re doing it, and not do it,” Kastle said of the requirements. “It’s just not fair to our students who have to go to school and attend class on a daily basis.”
Kastle, who also serves as the Altoona-Midway superintendent, is staunchly against the bill, hoping it “dies a lifelong death.”
His worries lie in the fact that current KSHSAA schools are held to academic and attendance standards that are easily enforced in-person. Outside of a public school district, Kastle does not think these standards will be upheld.
“It’s an unfair advantage for them,” Kastle stated. “I think it would dramatically affect high school sports in a negative manner.”
Instead of a public school district administrator, the homeschool or virtual school would make the determination if a student was in compliance in order to compete, according to the bill.
As it stands, homeschool and virtual school students are allowed to compete with KSHSAA teams during the regular season including invitational tournaments, but are barred from postseason play, including regional and state championships.
Organized in 2018, the Arrows of Liberty Homeschool Alliance (ALHA) provides non-traditional students in southeast Kansas the opportunity to play sports at the middle and high school levels.
ALHA Chairman Mark Rinehart believes this bill fails to provide more athletic support to homeschools than they currently receive.
“The bill doesn’t give any extra support to homeschool families,” Rinehart said. “I just can’t see that it provides any benefit to any of the players involved in the way that it is written.”
Although Rinehart believes the opportunity for ALHA to compete in all KSHSAA activities would help the program flourish, he understands the hesitance that lawmakers have with this bill.
“The curriculum that we teach our kids is probably what is the most questionable in regards to the state guidelines,” Rinehart said, citing the organization’s atypical approach to instruction and testing.
Rinehart agrees that the association has become more open to competition between member schools and approved schools, but believes this bill is not the direction KSHSAA has been moving in.
“Some homeschools are outstanding, but others might not provide that quality because there is limited oversight,” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said. “There are fundamental differences between public school districts and homeschools; they just don’t have the same eligibility requirements as the member schools.”
Faflick expressed his concern for the bill’s impact during the hearing, saying that this would transform high school teams into recreational teams, completely negating the academic focus that KSHSAA emphasizes.
“These are rules and requirements that our member schools have adopted over time to make sure the students are achieving academic success and community success, before participating in these activities,” Faflick said.
ALHA is one of 30 KSHSAA approved schools, as opposed to being a full-fledged members.
Approved schools are non-accredited by the state, usually small or private schools, and are permitted to compete with member schools but are not able to participate in leagues, district and state championships. Those schools are also excluded from the association’s catastrophe and liability insurance.
Although Faflick sees the benefit of choosing homeschool over typical school formats, he believes that the relationships and teaching during school hours is the most important aspect.
“Students need those traditional relationships that exist between teammates and coaches and classmates,” Faflick said. “A lot of the relationship building happens in the school day, it’s not just something you turn on at 3 o’clock. Relationships matter.”
The bill was requested to be introduced by Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Republican from Stillwell. It was officially introduced to the Kansas House of Representatives on Jan. 20, and was presented to the House K-12 Budget Committee on Monday, Jan. 31.
During the bill’s hearing, the committee took no action. While no one testified in support of the bill, the budget committee chairwoman, Kristey Williams, believes the bill will garner support among conservative lawmakers who are “fond of school choice,” according to the Kansas Reflector.
Also included in the bill is an amendment that would make all KSHSAA members and employees mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect. Currently there are no state or federal laws or KSHSAA rules requiring members to make such reports due to their association with KSHSAA.
Currently, according to the Reflector, 73 of the 79 KSHSAA board of directors are mandated reporters due to their duties school district employees.
The remaining six board members, those appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly, are also mandated reporters due to license or employment requirements.
There currently is no set timeline for the future of House Bill 2511.
Note: The Tribune was unable to reach any USD 413 employees by presstime.
