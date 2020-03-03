Chanute police arrested a local man Monday and discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Javen Stubbs, 20, Chanute, was arrested Monday near the 700 block of Osa Martin Boulevard. Officers earlier attempted to stop a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu near the 2700 block of south Santa Fe, but the vehicle refused to stop. Police discontinued following the vehicle just outside the city limits, but identified the driver.

Police brought CPD K9 Azul and obtained a search warrant of the vehicle. Stubbs faces charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia along with felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, disobeying a stop sign, speeding, and other traffic violations.

The car was seized pending forfeiture action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments