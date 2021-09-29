MATT RESNICK
After spending the past few years substitute teaching for USD 413, Satinne Wicker could not be more thrilled for her transition to full-time fourth-grade instructor at Chanute Elementary School.
Wicker’s credentials include a Master of Arts in Teaching from Kansas State University. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Fitness Management and a minor in Business Administration from Pittsburg State University. She completed her student teaching at CHS.
Wicker said she brings an outgoing personality to the classroom that will keep the environment upbeat and exciting, and she has a passion for learning.
“That passion results in a motivating and active learning experience for my students,” she said. “As a mother of four, I’m a great multitasker and have compassion and experience with a variety of learning styles and personalities.”
Wicker described herself as empathic, with the aim of creating a feeling of safety and comfort for her students. Another primary objective for Wicker is to foster an exciting learning environment.
“I hope to provide my students with experiences that will enrich their education in ways that align with their personal interests,” she said. “I want my students to feel invested in learning and feel a sense of responsibility and purpose when it comes to their academics.”
Wicker said her biggest influence as far as her career path is her mother Tracy Russell, who serves as USD 413 assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Wicker said she greatly admired the way her mother ascended through the ranks — beginning her career as a paraprofessional and then studying to become a teacher — while also raising three children.
“Her first year of teaching was also in the fourth grade classroo m,” Wicker said. “Throughout my childhood and adult life, she has held several different roles within education — from being a K-12 building principal to a junior high and high school principal, to currently an assistant superintendent.”
Wicker said the behind-the-scenes perspective gained from seeing her mother in those various roles led her to develop a profound respect for the teaching profession.
“My mother’s passion for education is undeniable and contagious,” Wicker said. “She has always had a gift for holding students to a high expectation of academic performance and behavior, while making them feel cared for and loved all at the same time. I strive to be the type of educator my mother is.”
