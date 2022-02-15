GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County commissioners discussed limitations on renewable energy during Tuesday’s meeting, with one commissioner voicing support for even more restrictive state legislation.
“I don’t want no more damn turbines in this county. Period,” said 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff.
The commission met in a work session with Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez and two members of a local committee to discuss regulations on wind-generated electricity.
Julie Johnson and Shirley Estrada attended every meeting of the five-member committee, Godinez said, although only three members attended some meetings.
The ordinance discussed during Tuesday’s work session was a revision of the two-page first draft, with a review by County Counselor Seth Jones.
The proposal was based on several ordinances, including one from Almer Township in Michigan, Estrada said, which was prepared from 3,500 pages of research. She said the Almer ordinance was the most concise. The first draft was broad, Godinez said, and this one is more detailed with standards for flicker rate and decibel levels.
“We really wanted to try to narrow it down,” he said.
The regulations require a different type of wind turbine than those that currently exist, Godinez said, and the committee did not want to eliminate all forms.
“If you guys want to go for a full-out ban, then let’s call it that,” he said.
Westhoff mentioned financier Warren Buffett and said former President Donald Trump has said that wind energy is not effective.
“That’s telling me something,” he said.
The Kansas Senate is currently considering a bill, SB 353, which would restrict wind-energy development. Westhoff asked people to call their representative to support it. The bill was introduced by Johnson County Republican Mike Thompson.
The biggest issue Jones saw in the ordinance was a guarantee of property values, which he said would be hard to administer.
“That is a recipe for litigation and disaster,” Jones said. “You’re going to have dueling appraisers.”
Estrada said the guarantee was not part of the Almer ordinance, adding that she and Johnson were willing to remove it.
The ordinance is very strict on setbacks, Jones said.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen said property values were up, but Westhoff asked if she would build a house under a windmill.
“You ain’t got to live with them,” he said.
Any further wind development would go in District 1, which covers the largest area of the county and is Westhoff’s district.
Jones said he hoped the county wouldn’t need to use the ordinance in the future.
“It’s going to happen,” Westhoff said.
Another provision would require 10 days advance notice before a commission vote and opening documents. That is not set by law, Jones said, but could be a commission policy.
Although it was listed on the agenda, Godinez said the committee did not address solar energy or focus on it.
An ordinance from Boone County, Mo., sets a density limit that wind turbines be spaced six times their rotor diameter, Estrada said. Jones asked how that protects the public.
“That really protects the aesthetics,” Estrada said.
The current county moratorium continues through March, and the ordinance will be revised again before the commission votes on it.
“This was surprisingly productive,” Jones said near the end of the work session.
Regular business
In the regular commission meeting, Celia McBride with the Wind Farm Advisory Committee, which has been urging installation of radar-activated aviation warning lights, gave written information to commissioners that she said was presented at hearings in Missouri. She asked to be on the agenda at the next commission meeting.
Later in the meeting, after a 15-minute executive session under attorney-client privilege to discuss windfarm operator Liberty Utilities, Klaassen said the commission could not reach a consensus on negotiations with Liberty. The commission voted to table the issue of the turbine lights.
In other business, commissioners voted to give county employees either comp time or payment for the day they would have worked on Feb. 3 when the courthouse closed due to inclement weather.
In his report, Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said his crews are preparing for another possible winter storm this week, which during Tuesday’s meeting was forecast at three to five inches of snow overnight Wednesday.
Commissioners voted to repeal speed limits on a stretch of Elk Road that was an unofficial detour around the US-169 construction project between Chanute and K-47.
Stark area resident Glenda Taylor spoke to the commission in opposition to a request to close a half-mile stretch of 210th Road west of Trego Road. The commission scheduled a road viewing on the request.
Commissioners allowed a COVID-19 disaster declaration to expire. The declaration was previously passed to allow the county to receive medical supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.