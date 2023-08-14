USD 413 students must use either the bathroom of their assigned sex at birth — male or female — or a unisex restroom while at school.

USD 413 board member Jeff Caldwell expressed gratitude that the board was proactive in setting these guidelines. The USD 413 Board of Education approved guidelines for use of bathrooms and locker rooms during the August board meeting last week. The board approved these guidelines by a unanimous vote after a closed executive session with the district’s attorney, Kurt Kluin.

