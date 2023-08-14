USD 413 students must use either the bathroom of their assigned sex at birth — male or female — or a unisex restroom while at school.
USD 413 board member Jeff Caldwell expressed gratitude that the board was proactive in setting these guidelines. The USD 413 Board of Education approved guidelines for use of bathrooms and locker rooms during the August board meeting last week. The board approved these guidelines by a unanimous vote after a closed executive session with the district’s attorney, Kurt Kluin.
The document states that: “Students may use the restroom and locker room that conforms with the student’s sex assigned at birth, or they may use any unisex facility available to students.” It also includes a case-by-case discussion on appropriate supportive measures.
The expectations go on to say: “Any student who has a need or desire for increased privacy, regardless of the underlying reason, may be provided access to a single stall restroom, but no student shall be required to use such a restroom.”
Similar requests in the locker room will be given a “reasonable alternative changing area,” such as a private room or stall.
The document, first presented during the July meeting, includes definitions of the following terms: supportive measures, sex, gender, gender identity, transgender and gender non-conforming.
According to the district, supportive measures means “plans or courses of action taken to provide opportunities for all students to succeed in areas of personal, social and academic development.”
Sex is defined as an “individual’s biological sex, either male or female, at birth.”
The district defines gender as “socially constructed roles, behaviors, activities and attributes that a given society considers appropriate based on sex.”
Gender identity is listed as “an individual’s internal sense of being male or female. An individual’s consistence, insistence and persistence in their identity are characteristics considered when understanding their gender identity.”
Transgender is defined as a “term for an individual whose gender identity or expression is different from those typically associated with their biological sex.”
Gender nonconforming is a “term for individuals whose gender identity and/or expression is different from societal expectations related to gender.”
Also included in the expectations are typical time and place restrictions on use of bathrooms, such as a prohibition on loitering. At the middle and high schools, when going to the restroom, students are expected to go directly to the bathroom, wash their hands and go back to class. Loitering or congregating in or near the restroom is not allowed, according to the district. When in class, students are restricted to use the bathroom (unless during an emergency situation) during the first or last 10 minutes of class and/or while the teacher is giving instruction. When leaving, students must have their district-issued agenda on hand.
Students can also use the bathrooms before and after school; during passing periods; and during lunch.
