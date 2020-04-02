On a normal day, Connor Jeffers wakes up, showers and eats breakfast before attending his classes at Neosho County Community College.
But in the last few weeks, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced government officials to mandate a stay-at-home order, along with following all precautionary measures until further notice. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed that there are 213,144 positive cases in the United States, including 4,513 deaths as of April 2.
All normalcy in life lurched to a stop. Enter the Twilight Zone. With NCCC and all Kansas schools and colleges adhering to the order, Jeffers now finds himself beginning his day as usual, but attending his classes online.
Jeffers, who moved out of NCCC on March 22, said there is a positive in receiving education online.
“We’re allowed to work so far in advance that I spend one day knocking everything out for the most part, so I really don’t have to worry about, ‘Oh, did I have something to do tomorrow?’” he said. “I got it knocked out for a week, so now I can go to work without worrying about anything. I can go work out. I can run in the mornings and not have to worry about that online class.”
Jeffers, one of the top baseball players on the NCCC Panthers roster who works at the Burlington Recreation Center and assists in doling out food for hunters and farmers, now prepares for his first class of the day, Art Appreciation. But like his other classes, it is solely online as opposed to in the classroom. The second-year NCCC student meets with his teacher, Cathy Gordon, once a week on Friday mornings using the Zoom application, a software for video conferencing, online meetings, chat and mobile collaboration.
For days leading up to the once-a-week meeting with Gordon, Jeffers works on the technical aspects of art, including lines and shading. His other online classes comprise medical terminology, study strategies and ethics.
Although Jeffers benefits from studying online, he said there are cons to strictly sticking with remote instruction.
“I like to hear what other ideas people have, especially for that art class when she (Gordon) says, ‘We need to create this, we need to create that.’ Whether it’s other baseball guys or classmates, I can ask, ‘Hey, what are you doing? This is kind of what I’m thinking. Are you getting the same idea?’ Jeffers said. “I don’t get that so much in the online and it is definitely a disadvantage in my opinion. But some people that might not be so interactive like I am. I see that as an advantage. They can just stick to their idea and they can just run with it and they don’t have to stress doing something similar to what other people are trying to create.”
But the world is a melting pot of diversified ideas. One person looks at the glass as half-full, while the glass is half-empty to another kind of a person. While Jeffers has mixed emotions about studying online, some of his teammates look at it as a situation that could hold them back.
He shared that several of his Panther teammates have mentioned that it is much easier to avoid toiling over assignments late at night and easier to procrastinate without a teacher micromanaging every little aspect of class, especially without having a set schedule Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 am.
With the customary physical class swirling around in everyone’s minds, Jeffers said it is now much simpler to check assignments online twice a week to ensure those tasks get done, as opposed to checking assignments at a student’s discretion, which can lead to disorderliness because of a lack of discipline.
This lack of organization, Jeffers said, can show the way to getting behind on assignments, and ultimately, adversely impact one’s GPA, which means passing classes is in question.
Still, despite imperfections of online teaching, Jeffers said he isn’t giving up on the notion that remote learning can get more interactive and user-friendly. He also believes in the vision of his professors in the digital realm.
Gordon, a third-year art teacher at NCCC and an educator for 20-plus years, has set up a mini studio in her house for art demo lessons. She said she did her best to transition her personal lectures in front of a contingent of students to the online experience.
“I have been teaching for a very long time online, so basically I was able to just jump over and move some stuff over,” Gordon said. “Now because we have been meeting face-to-face, I decided to do some extra kind of personal lectures for those guys because they are used to talking straight to me and hearing my voice. So I tried to make it a little more personal with them because it’s tough. Everything has just been so crazy and they’re a little shook up. To hear me talking to them about stuff, I’m hoping that can be a little breath of reassurance to them. I’m doing a little more of actually creating talks for my students.
“Normally I would just bop in the room and we go for it, but it’s taking a lot of software and stuff that I had not used before. ... It’s working slick. Honestly, in some ways, it’ll be a blessing in disguise because I’m going to be able to use a lot of this stuff later and teaching something I never even thought about teaching before now.”
Jeffers will graduate this year with two associate’s degrees, one in science and the other in art. The Burlington native has visions of eventually attaining a degree in either veterinary medicine with a minor in coaching, or in secondary education with a minor in coaching.
