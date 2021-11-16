MIKE MYER
Special to the Tribune
On Friday morning, sky watchers all across North America will get the chance to watch an almost total lunar eclipse. An almost total lunar eclipse means that at mid-eclipse, the moon will be 97.4 percent covered by the Earth’s shadow. There will be just a small sliver of the moon that will remain exposed to the sun’s light and because of this, the eclipse will be considered a partial eclipse. Partial lunar eclipses like this don’t happen very often – this will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse since the year 1441.
It may be necessary to give up a portion of a night’s sleep to watch the event, as the eclipse will begin at 1:18 am. That is when the moon begins to enter in to the dark umbra shadow of the Earth. While the moon slips into the Earth’s shadow, the night sky will become darker, and the color of the eclipsed moon will begin to show. Mid-eclipse will be at 3:04 am Friday morning. At that time, the moon will be 97.4 percent eclipsed. The moon will appear a dull red or rust color. People often refer to an eclipsed moon as a blood moon because of the color. From 3:04 am to 4:47 am, the moon will slowly regain its place as the brightest object in the night sky. By 4:47 am the eclipse will be over.
At no time will it be unsafe to look at the partial lunar eclipse. Nothing is needed to observe the lunar eclipse other than eyes, but a pair of binoculars will really improve the view. Small telescopes will also reveal the colors of the eclipsed moon. As an added bonus, the eclipsed moon will be near the Pleiades Star Cluster. Look for a small but bright star cluster above the moon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.