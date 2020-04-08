A countywide advisory committee on alternative energy development is looking at how to move forward after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez, who will facilitate the seven-member committee, said he is watching the progress of the situation and hopes to have a meeting the first part of May.
Since proclaiming a state emergency March 12, Gov. Laura Kelly has issued executive orders to limit public gatherings to 10 people or fewer to decrease the spread of the virus.
Kansas reported 1,046 cases in the state with 38 deaths as of Wednesday.
Godinez said it may be inevitable for the group to meet in an online format, but it will be very tough.
“We’ll have to do our best, just like everybody else,” he said.
He said he gathered member names and sent them by email to members of the group, but there is no meeting date set and he will see how things look after April 19. He said he does not want to consider anything that would put people at risk and is waiting to hear from Neosho County Commission Chair Gail Klaassen on the matter.
The commission set up the committee as part of a one-year moratorium on further wind energy project development approved Sept. 19. The committee will also look at other forms of development for the county, and Godinez said a good plan will require 12 months to create.
“The world is a different place than it was 60 days ago,” he said, and that this is a time to pull everything together.
Members announced March 12 were Shirley Estrada, Julie Johnson, Kelly Coover, Darrin Young, James DeGeer, Don Gastineau and Hugo Spieker.
“Opinions are fine as long as they can be supported by facts,” Godinez said. “We just can’t have stamped in the ground ‘I don’t want it.’”
