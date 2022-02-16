GREG LOWER
The identity of a transient man arrested in December created a mystery, and now a Kansas City man wants his name cleared.
A mistake by a Neosho County deputy led to charges filed against the wrong man, but it did not end there.
“It was definitely our mistake,” Sheriff Greg Taylor said.
On Dec. 6, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious person on foot in the area of Elk Road and 150th. When the deputy arrived, the suspect became agitated and was arrested for disorderly conduct.
The prisoner identified himself as Martin Servantes and said he was born Oct. 11, but he had no identification. A dispatcher found information about Martin Cervantes from Kansas City, born on that date, and formal charges were filed in District Court in Neosho County.
Taylor said the deputy, Aaron Favela, should have had the dispatcher pull a driver’s license to check the photograph.
“He thought he had the right guy,” Taylor said.
The identity was incorrect. The defendent was Martin Servantes of Houston, born Oct. 11, 1967. When the Kansas City Cervantes, who was born Oct. 11, 1968, received a notice to appear in court, his wife contacted officials.
“To us, he didn’t have his identity stolen by a criminal,” Jalynda Cervantes said. “He had his identity stolen by the criminal justice system.”
Taylor said the sheriff’s office contacted the judge, prosecutor and defense attorney within two hours and the case was dismissed.
“It was fixed as quickly as possible,” Taylor said.
Now the Kansas City Cervantes is concerned that this spot on his record could turn up in background checks. The Kansas City Star reportedly ran a background check on Cervantes through the KBI and the arrest showed up.
Martin Cervantes coordinates mentoring of at-risk juveniles for Kansas City Public Schools and Jalynda is a pretrial coordinator for Wyandotte County District Court who has worked in the criminal justice system for 35 years. Both have permits for concealed carry that require renewal.
Taylor said Favela was disciplined, but is still with the sheriff’s office, and officers are going through additional training.
Favela began working for the Neosho County jail in 2017 and joined the sheriff’s office in 2019.
The deputy had never encountered a situation like this before, Taylor said.
“It’s not uncommon to come across people who don’t have an ID,” he said.
As for the Houston Servantes, he was eventually properly identified by fingerprints and tattoos.
Two other people, one from Georgia and one from Texas, also use the name Martin Servantes and the same birthdate, and two of them have lengthy criminal histories.
The one arrested in Neosho County was later arrested again in Allen County, then again by Chanute police and again in Crawford County.
Coincidently, the son of the Kansas City Cervantes is a police officer who graduated from Neosho County Community College nine years ago.
