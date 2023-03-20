GREG LOWER
The Chanute Fire Department recognized a firefighter who retired Monday after 25 years.
Lt. Jeff Baum retired effective April 1 and is taking vacation until then. He started with the department April 4, 1998.
“It’s a happy day, but its also a sad day,” Fire Chief Jeff Mitchell said. “He’s going to be dearly missed.”
Baum, who graduated from Chanute High School in 1990, attended Neosho County Community College where he began studying nursing. He also worked as an EMT for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for the past 20 years.
Baum did inspections for the CFD and also drove the hospital’s Care Car. He said he will remain with the hospital EMS part time. Mitchell said Baum is open to assisting with inspection work.
Baum said he was very blessed and humbled by Monday’s recognition.
“Definitely appreciate the brotherhood and definitely going to miss it,” he said, adding that he is ready for a new chapter in his life.
He and his wife, Wynona “Nonie” Baum, have two adult children and plan to spend time with family in Arkansas.
“It was a true honor to serve with him for 25 years,” Mitchell said.
