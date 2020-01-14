GREG LOWER
Far away places with strange-sounding names are calling participants to Sunday’s High Tea and Art Auction at the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
The event benefits the Johnson Education Legacy Fund. This year’s theme, Far Away Places, takes its name from the 1948 song recorded by Bing Crosby and focuses on nostalgic travel songs and music.
Safari museum curator Jacquelyn Borgeson Zimmer said the Johnsons’ 1931 movie, “Congorilla Fox Trot,” sparked a national dance craze. She said sheet music from the museum’s collection would be featured at the tea.
Each year’s event features three specialty teas, Borgeson Zimmer said, and organizer Kathy Blair has pulled together a menu including golgen mango green tea, rooibos and turmeric ginger tea.
To go with the drinks, the tea will include exotic fruits and dishes. Besides traditional cucumber sandwiches, the event will have mock chicken with jackfruit from Borneo, jam shortbread cookies, Malaysian beef satay, fruit kabobs and true English scones with clotted cream, jam and dried tropical fruits.
The education fund provides an endowment that is invested to support the museum and allows low-income students to visit with no admission charge.
The first tea was held in 2012 and was held in October to mark national Breast Cancer Awareness month. Borgeson Zimmer said no tea was held in 2017 and it moved to January, which is national Hot Tea month.
Tickets are $15 and there are only 29 reservations left for the event. The tea will be 12:30 to 2 pm Sunday at the museum. To reserve a spot, call (620) 431-2730.
