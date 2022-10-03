GREG LOWER
A Chanute resident has become part of the next generation of leaders for 2022 in the NextGen Under 30 award.
Taylor Hogue with Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission was one of 27 recipients selected in the non-profit category by the Kansas Department of Commerce.
“It was unexpected to be nominated,” Hogue said. “It feels really good.”
The winners will meet the governor and lieutenant governor Monday before a networking luncheon. The honorees were announced in mid-September and the NextGen dinner and award ceremony will be Dec. 2 in Topeka.
Hogue has been with the SEKRPC for two years. Before that, she attended Emporia State University working on her Master’s degree in business administration while working for MRH Insurance Group in Chanute.
She gave credit to several people for her success including Ross Hendrickson who got her involved in Rotary. Hogue joined in 2019 and is immediate past president after serving two terms beginning in July 2020.
“Recognizing exceptional individuals in Kansas is essential to the success of our state and the future of our economy,” Lt. Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.