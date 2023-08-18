Parsons Lake in Neosho County is still under a watch advisory for blue-green algae, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced in a release Friday afternoon.
A watch advisory means there was a detection of blue-green algae and a bloom is there or likely to form.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment advises people to avoid areas of accumulation of the algae and keep animals away from the body of water.
A harmful algal bloom can look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop quickly.
Warning and hazard statuses are the other two advisory levels measured. A watch is below hazard and warning statuses.
Parsons Lake is located northwest of Parsons in southern Neosho County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.