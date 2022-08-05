STU BUTCHER
Former Mayor Vicky Lucas fought to preserve Chanute’s brick streets years ago.
Most of those streets remain paved with history.
The Coffeyville Vitrified Brick & Tile Company operated in Chanute in 1903.
Keith Caulkins from Coffeyville is searching for a Chanute sunflower brick, shown.
“I’m doing a big brick sidewalk restoration in Coffeyville,” Caulkins said. “I’ve restored sidewalks in Caney, Independence, Cherryvale and Dearing. As a guy who’s frequently up to Chanute often looking for bricks, you guys have a lot of brick sidewalks and streets as well.
“I think the best looking brick streets are in Chanute. I just need help finding the Chanute sunflower.”
Caulkins was also shown another brick he didn’t even know existed (also pictured).
He said his big collector friend has a massive collection and the Chanute sunflower is the only one needed to make his Kansas sunflower collection complete.
“I’d love to be the guy to find one, but I’ve lost hope.”
