GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Chanute man was arrested in southwest Nebraska last week after a wrong-way chase.
Casey Jasper, 31, was taken to the Hall County jail in Grand Island, Neb., early Thursday on charges of flight to avoid arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, willful reckless driving and other charges.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a car driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the town of Wood River, Neb., west of Grand Island.
The trooper was able to get the vehicle to pull into the median and come to a stop, but when the trooper tried to talk to the driver, the car accelerated and Jasper fled.
The vehicle continued westbound in the eastbound lanes until the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the car to a stop. Even then, Jasper refused to get out of the car and allegedly kicked a trooper several times when the trooper tried to remove him from the car.
