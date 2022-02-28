Casey Jasper

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Chanute man was arrested in southwest Nebraska last week after a wrong-way chase.

Casey Jasper, 31, was taken to the Hall County jail in Grand Island, Neb., early Thursday on charges of flight to avoid arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, willful reckless driving and other charges.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a car driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the town of Wood River, Neb., west of Grand Island. 

The trooper was able to get the vehicle to pull into the median and come to a stop, but when the trooper tried to talk to the driver, the car accelerated and Jasper fled.

The vehicle continued westbound in the eastbound lanes until the trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the car to a stop. Even then, Jasper refused to get out of the car and allegedly kicked a trooper several times when the trooper tried to remove him from the car. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments