HUMBOLDT — A push to switch USD 258 to a four-day school week fell flat Tuesday evening.
Months of research ultimately concluded with Tuesday’s 5-2 Board of Education vote to remain with the current five-day school week.
The possibility of the idea becoming reality was enough that Superintendent Amber Wheeler delayed the submission of a proposed 2023-24 school calendar by the March 1 deadline, which bought more time for a vote on the decision.
Due to high attendance, Tuesday’s meeting was moved in advance to the Humboldt High School cafeteria. While the audience was packed, only two patrons spoke during the public forum. Wheeler then presented the board with three official options. Those choices included two different four-day weeks and a five-day week. The only difference between the four-day options was the day being trimmed — Friday for one and Monday for the other. The five-day calendar is composed of 157 student days and 168.5 teacher days. In contrast, the four-day calendar had 149 student days and 164.5 teacher days. With the four-day calendar, two days were added to the beginning of the academic calendar and four at the end, while several four-day weekends were eliminated.
Wheeler walked the board through other intricacies of the proposed schedule, including the structure of professional development, parent-teacher days, and holidays. She also lightly touched on potential changes for classified employees including length of day, with the four-day proposal adding roughly 10 minutes to each day. Other items mentioned were childcare costs and possible reimbursement of meals related to the scaled-back calendar.
There was only one follow-up question by a board member, relating to the difference in the number of student days. After a period of silence without a motion, Wheeler reminded the board that they needed to meet the extended calendar deadline of March 20.
“We’re needing to get things scheduled for back-to-school and those professional development pieces. They book pretty early,” Wheeler told the board.
While Wheeler’s job was to present the research to the board, she previously spoke glowingly of the four-day week.
“The committee identified two major areas of purpose — teacher retention and recruitment – as well as mental health for students and staff,” Wheeler said last month. “Those districts that we have talked to that have done it have seen progress in those areas.”
The district also conducted surveys with parents, teachers and students. While each group supported the switch, students were overwhelmingly in support at 75 percent. The district also held a community forum before Tuesday’s meeting. During the forum, board president Josh Wrestler appeared to speak in support of the move, saying he had spoken with Blue Stem, a district of similar size to USD 258 that had made the switch.
“Their superintendent said they would never go back to a five-day week,” he said.
Wrestler also spent time promoting the move as a way to enhance teacher recruitment, which is sorely needed. Wrestler also assuaged fears of increased daycare costs.
“It started out pretty hot and heavy (at Blue Stem), but about a year into it, those (issues) went away,” he said.
In the end, Wrestler voted to keep the five-day week. After the meeting, most board members declined to comment about their votes, with Wrestler, Tony Works and others leaving quickly, rather than answering questions from audience members or media.
Prior to the vote, patron Cindy Jaro said she had concerns with a four-day school week — namely, that the district’s curriculum would be compromised.
“I’ve been told by numerous teachers that for core high school classes in surrounding districts, it would be impossible to go to four days,” she said. “That’s not even considering college classes.”
Jaro said that she gleaned additional insight from her daughter, a freshman at HHS.
“I’ve heard from my daughter that none of her friends are for this,” Jaro said.
Jaro claimed that a four-day week would pose greater difficulty for students to juggle the demands of homework and extracurricular activities.
“They feel like the day off will be spent on homework, with no teacher available for help,” she said. “They are also worried about figuring out how to get to practices, because most students won’t be able to drive themselves.”
While she empathized with those seeking the change, Jaro indicated that too many students are not having their basic needs met outside of school.
“Most do not have a good support system,” she said. “Many students may be unsupervised with the extra day off. The lack of supervision translates to less accountability, which could potentially lead to reckless and dangerous situations.
“I also feel the schedule is unrealistic for elementary students.”
Jaro criticized Wheeler and the board for time spent on the endeavor, suggesting that their priorities were misplaced.
“Personally, I would like the time and energy that’s gone into investigating a four-day school week, that should have instead been looking at
ways to support our teachers,” she said, to applause from the audience.
Jaro also recently spent time researching the district’s state assessment scores.
“I was shocked to see where we were sitting,” she said, adding that in her opinion, that district is at “rock bottom” and a vote to slice a day off the schedule will compound the problem.
“I’m very concerned that all that is being looked at are short-term goals,” she said. “I’m not convinced that these kids will be ready for college immediately following graduation.”
Scott Brady followed Jaro, strongly advocating for the change to a four-day week. While he was speaking as a citizen, Brady is also a teacher in the district and the district’s local union representative. Also a member of the committee researching the move, Brady opened by expressing skepticism aimed at opponents.
“It doesn’t take much to realize there are some people that you can’t please regardless of what we do. It’s that way in education and sometimes that way in life in general.”
Brady cited the survey distributed to district students, staff and parents.
“I urge you to not let what you have seen and heard from a few people trump the fact that every group surveyed was overwhelmingly in favor of the four-day week,” he said.
Brady said the respondents included 215 students, 183 parents, and 64 staff.
“These are valid, legitimate numbers from your stakeholders,” he said.
Brady added that he has also gained valuable insight as a member of interview committees within the district over the past three years, and that he determined the change to a shorter school week would attract highly-qualified candidates. He said the district made several great hires and a few that weren’t very good.
“During the process on the few we didn’t, I said openly in the meeting amongst the committee ‘We cannot hire these people,’” he said. “In response, I was told that we have to — there aren’t any other avenues. Is that really what we want for our students?”
Brady continued to hammer away about qualified teachers, citing the vast number of vacant positions statewide.
“We can either ignore those facts and continue to settle for a warm body, or we can react and do everything we can to attract the best teachers out there to come here,” he said.
Brady mentioned that of the 25 Kansas schools to make the switch, none have reverted back to a five-day week. The four-day week is even more popular in Missouri.
“Of the 146 in Missouri, only one has gone back,” he said. “Combined, that’s .005 percent. Something must be working.”
Brady also shared an email from Blue Stem’s superintendent, in which he noted that the change has resulted in increases in enrollment, attendance, test scores, as well as a collective morale boost. The biggest advantage has been Blue Stem’s ability to hire and retain quality instructors, according to Brady.
“I don’t have any major negatives to share, because I don’t feel like there are any,” Brady read from the email. “I would find it very difficult to leave my position for a five-day work week, and feel the same as a parent moving my kids back to a five-day week.”
Brady told The Tribune after the meeting that he was disappointed with the outcome, and that he wanted USD 258 to be a trailblazer among southeast Kansas districts.
“We are struggling mightily to find teachers to fill positions, and teachers saw this as a proactive approach to make ourselves the most attractive district in the area,” he said. “From the stuff that I laid out, I thought there was plenty to support the case.”
Board member Sandy Whitaker elaborated on her decision to reject the four-day calendar.
“I don’t believe we need fewer classroom hours. We are struggling now,” she said.
Whitaker said that a former math teacher was convincing in his argument that a four-day school week would eliminate a chunk of instruction.
“We want to improve our state testing scores and not go in the opposite direction,” she said. “I have not had one person call me and say that they were for changing to four-day. One parent told me she thought she would have to quit her job and try to figure out how to make a living (with higher pay).”
Whitaker said that she was not provided sufficient information, but added that the committee expended ample time on the subject.
“I would have liked to have seen more of the information and details that they came up with,” she said. “We heard parts of it, but the last information they researched, I would have liked to have heard more.”
Whitaker’s comments came as a surprise to Brady, who said that the board was provided with all the necessary information to render a decision.
“Everything they needed to see to make a decision was in their board packets,” he said, further noting that the change would have equated to 13.5 hours of lost instructional time for the entire year.
“I want to commend the two board members that chose to stick to their guns with their votes,” he said of Joyce Allen and Ashley Johnson.
