Tribune staff
A close race for the 15th District Senate seat is apparently over.
Neosho County election officials held a recount Monday morning in the Republican Primary election.
Incumbent Dan Goddard requested the recount in a tight race against challenger Virgil Peck.
The Neosho County recount is unofficial until the county commission signs off at 8:15 this morning, but Peck (R-Havana) verified that the vote count did not change in Neosho County and remained Goddard 1471 to Peck 1053.
The 15th district includes portions of Montgomery and Labette counties and all of Neosho County.
Those other two counties canvassed votes on Monday.
In Labette County, the counting of provisional and write-in ballots Monday saw Goddard pick up 23 votes while Peck earned four. That put the final vote county in Labette County at Goddard 1484, Peck 930.
A deputy county clerk in Montgomery County said the tally in Montgomery County was 3,171 for Peck to 2,171 for Goddard.
That leaves the total 5154 for Peck to 5126 for Goddard, a margin of just 28 votes.
Candidates have until 5 pm today to request a recount of Monday’s canvass.
In the Democratic primary for Kansas House of Representatives 37th District, the candidates are separated by five votes, and in the Republican primary for 106th District, the candidates are separated by six votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.