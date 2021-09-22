The Chanute High School Class of 1971 is this year’s golden anniversary reunion.
Committee members Kristy Boaz, Shelley Naughton, Jane Brophy, Ruthann Boatwright and Janis Jones have organized a two-night affair for classmates, which totaled just over 200 at graduation.
Boaz said around 80 class members (115 total with guests) are expected to attend.
Friday night’s gathering is at Dalton’s, beginning at 6:30 pm.
The group will ride in the 11 am Artist Alley parade Saturday morning and conclude festivities Saturday night at Central Park Pavilion with social hour, class picture, and a live band, Retro Rockerz, beginning at 5:30 pm.
The reunion will feature a memorial for the 40 deceased class members, 50 blue balloons, a banner and a sign for outside proclaiming “CHS 1971.”
At least two couples from the class are married, Mike and Pam (Martin) Arnold and Ken and Susan (Defenbaugh) Tobin.
Also at the reunion, the idea to donate a bench to the city of Chanute, most likely for the Main Street Pavilion, will be presented to the class.
Boaz said they want to have a fun and safe reunion.
“It’s always fun planning the reunions reminiscing of good times in high school,” Boaz said. “I can’t believe it’s been 50 years.”
