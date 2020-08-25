GREG LOWER
Neosho County had more jobs in July, but also more people unemployed, resulting in an uptick in the unemployment rate.
Preliminary figures released by the Kansas Department of Labor showed that Neosho County had 5,841 jobs with 596 people unemployed for an unemployment rate of 9.3 percent, up from 7.5 percent in June and 5.3 percent a year earlier. Compared to revised figures for June, the county gained 53 jobs, but also added 130 unemployed workers.
It was the third month for the number of jobs to increase since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but was still 106 jobs behind the number for March. The number of people out of work compares to 243 before the pandemic and 611 in April.
The number of jobs was down by 61 from the same month a year ago, although the number of people out of work increased by 246 over the year. The July unemployment rate was the highest in 2019.
The preliminary statewide estimate showed a seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 7.2 percent in July, a decrease from 7.5 percent in June.
“It’s encouraging to see the unemployment rate drop for the third month in a row,” Acting Labor Secretary Ryan Wright said.
Allen County showed 8.2 percent unemployment, up from 7.2 percent in June, and Wilson County showed 9.6 percent, up from 8.2 percent in June. Woodson County showed 8.3 percent, up from 7.4, and Labette County was 7.2 percent, up from 7.0 percent. In Crawford County, the rate was 6.9 percent, up from 6.7 percent the previous month.
The August sales tax report, reflecting business done during July, showed an increase in Neosho County and Chanute sales tax collection from a year earlier.
Chanute’s sales tax collection was up 25.3 percent to $206,131 and Neosho County’s collection increased 35.1 percent to $389,815.
Sales tax in Erie also increased 25.2 percent to $12,690, and Thayer’s went up 85.4 percent to $8,325. Saint Paul had a 37.3 percent increase to $7,205.
The Humboldt sales tax increased in April and collected $20,911 during July compared to $12,156 a year earlier. The Allen County sales tax increased 3.4 percent to $209,619 in July.
