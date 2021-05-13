GREG LOWER
Terms in a proposed lease agreement could cause participation fees to triple, and the Chanute Recreation Commission offered the city an alternative Wednesday.
The commission met with Mayor Jacob LaRue, City Commissioner Phil Chaney and City Manager Todd Newman to discuss the lease agreement Wednesday evening. The Chanute city commission discussed proposed lease agreements Monday evening.
The current lease agreement on the recreation center and aquatic center complex expires at the end of this month. Officials originally proposed separate agreements for the complex at 400 S. Highland and for the Santa Fe Park ballfields, but the current proposal covers both.
Most of the discussion Wednesday focused on terms for the ballfields. The city has proposed a monthly fee of $1,250 per month or a total of $15,000 per year. The CRC currently does not pay rent for the fields. The city rents the fields to other agencies at $15 per hour for each field.
CRC Director Monica Colborn said based on the time CRC schedules to use four fields, the rental fee of $15 per hour would come to $1,200 per week or $6,000 per season.
The CRC charges participation fees of $25 per player for baseball and softball, and $15 for T-ball. To meet the $15,000 fee to the city, participation fees would have to increase to $75 for baseball and softball, Colborn said, based on this year’s 300 participants.
“The reality is, that’s not affordable” for a lot of families, CRC chair Betsy Olson said.
Reading from a prepared statement, she said expensive investments in one sport that caters to traveling, high school and community college teams simply does not match the CRC mission.
“We just wouldn’t have kids participating,” CRC member Jon Burchett said.
“That puts a lot on the kids,” CRC member Lance Burnett said.
As an alternative, Olson proposed either a $15 per hour rental fee or a one-time $50,000 donation.
The CRC mainly uses the fields Monday through Thursday evenings from May through early July.
The city is in the middle of renovating the Santa Fe ballfields. Two of the six fields have been updated and the Chanute USD 413 school district paid for artificial turf in lieu of rent for those fields. Current plans are for the next two fields to be smaller and also have turf, with dirt or clay for the final two fields.
The project also includes new parking and restrooms and reorienting fields so batters hit away from other fields.
0Early in the project, the CRC intended to provide $500,000 for the renovation with the city to provide the same amount, but that changed when officials realized the CRC’s financial situation at the time.
Newman said the $15,000 per year usage fee over 10 years would pay about half of the turf cost for the remaining project.
Olson said the CRC still wants to be involved in the project. Burchett said he would if the city’s rental fee went to $30 per hour, and he would prefer a flat annual fee instead of hourly rate.
In discussion, CRC members proposed increasing the annual rate to $10,000 from $6,000, or putting a 10-year limit on the one-time donation. At $10,000 per year, the monthly fee would be $850. Earlier in the meeting, Colborn said a $10,000 fee would mean a $33 increase in participation fees, and a $5,000 fee would cause a $16 increase.
Newman asked if it would cause hostility if the city created a sports authority position to direct tournaments and other field activities. Olson said that would not create hard feelings and Newman said that may be the best way to move forward.
The lease agreement for the rec center includes a monthly fee of $1,000 as rent, which goes into a building maintenance fund, and $2,500 for utilities.
Although the utility rate is complicated by the fact one meter serves several entities in the building, Olson and Colborn said the utility rate is very close or above actual use. A change in the agreement allows the city to pay the utility fee towards those departments, instead of into the building fund.
