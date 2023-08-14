OSWEGO — The Kansas Department of Transportation has decided to separate the bridge projects south of Erie and north of Parsons by a year.
Labette County Commissioners on Monday met with Wayne Gudmonson, KDOT District 4 engineer, and his replacement, Darrin Petrowsky. Gudmonson told commissioners he will retire Sept. 19 after 43 years and Petrowsky will take over.
KDOT has been planning on closing the U.S. 59 railroad bridge north of Walmart and the Neosho River bridge south of Erie around the same time. Both bridges will be replaced. The prospect of having two bridges closed on a busy road raised concerns from elected officials and the traveling public.
“So we’re going to separate that. We’re separating that from the river bridge up in Erie,” Gudmonson told commissioners.
The river bridge will be replaced first with bids let out in October. The railroad bridge will go to bid in November 2024, Gudmonson said.
“So they won’t be going a the same time,” he said.
Commissioners were pleased.
Commissioner Terry Weidert said: “I honestly believe that’s a good move. I think that’s a really good move to separate them. I asked that last time you were here.”
Gudmonson said he’s looking forward to retirement and chasing grandkids.
“Now I’m looking forward to sleeping and then becoming a Walmart greeter,” he said.
Weidert asked Petrowsky about the U.S. 169 project that’s adding passing lanes. The project closed U.S. 169 south of Thayer. Weidert said the detour that forces traffic to U.S. 400 and then north on U.S. 59 has caused traffic issues at the U.S. 400 and U.S. 59 junction in Parsons. Trucks are backed up and cars get stuck between them trying to turn north.
The contractor has 90 calendar days to complete the work on U.S. 169, Petrowsky said.
Gudmonson said the closure has been “a disaster.” KDOT tried to find an unofficial detour in Neosho County, he said.
K-47 has a construction project going as well for an overlay.
Petrowsky said KDOT doesn’t try to control contractors’ schedules. But KDOT is hopeful the contractor can get the work done on U.S. 169 in a timely manner.
He also hopes that the successful bidder on the Neosho River bridge project can get started soon. There are restrictions on when construction work can go on in the Neosho River because of the Neosho madam catfish and a clam. Getting the work done before the winter months would be beneficial, he said. KDOT is waiting on federal guidance in spring 2024 on the long-eared bat as well that could impact tree removal as part of projects.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.