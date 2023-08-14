OSWEGO — The Kansas Department of Transportation has decided to separate the bridge projects south of Erie and north of Parsons by a year.

Labette County Commissioners on Monday met with Wayne Gudmonson, KDOT District 4 engineer, and his replacement, Darrin Petrowsky. Gudmonson told commissioners he will retire Sept. 19 after 43 years and Petrowsky will take over.

