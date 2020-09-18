ERIC SPRUILL
Neosho County Community College reported two new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon, as well as 45 students in self-isolation.
The college cannot use the term “quarantine” because it has its own contact tracers and quarantine the legal term used when an official health organization instructs someone who has been in close contact with a positive case to stay at home.
“Overall, it was a pretty good week,” NCCC President Brian Inbody said. “Like I said, we are going to have our ups and downs through this pandemic. This week we began randomized testing and so far we have had zero community spread of this virus.
“We ask students to self-isolate if there was a possible exposure to the virus. To quarantine means they will actually send officers to their house to make sure they are staying home. Some of our quarantines have been a result of the people they live with, where they may have been exposed.”
Neosho County Health Department Director Teresa Starr said the college’s positive case numbers are included in Neosho County’s numbers, despite the fact NCCC doesn’t use the term quarantine.
“Absolutely those numbers are included in our report, or at least they should be. Every positive case is reported to the county,” Starr said.
Last week, USD 413 was hiring its own contact tracers so the district could be more transparent with the health department and have more accurate numbers.
“Everyone they have hired has been trained,” Starr said.
The Chanute High School football team was forced to cancel its Homecoming football game Friday night as well as next week’s game due to a mix of quarantined players and injuries.
As of Thursday, Chanute USD 413 had 41 students districtwide in quarantine.
The Neosho County Health Department reported 20 active cases and 70 persons in quarantine on Thursday morning. With NCCC and USD 413 alone reporting 86 people in self-isolation and quarantine, the county totals appear to be missing some of the reporting.
