The Chanute City Commission held a public hearing on Thursday night about submitting a Community Development Block Grant application and despite having an audience of six people, there were no public comments.
Commissioners acted swiftly, signing the application and sending the two-minute meeting into adjournment.
Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission Director Matt Godinez, who is also the director of Chanute Regional Development Authority, said the goal was to beat the rush of applications.
“There are a ton of hearings on Friday,” Godinez said. “(We’re) hoping to hit ‘send’ as soon as we have our hearing.”
Chanute will be among the first communities to apply for the grant funding, which can be used for businesses, housing, public improvements, community facilities, public services and for planning and technical assistance (PTA).
